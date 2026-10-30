The IMD has forecast isolated rainfall across parts of Tamil Nadu over the next three days. While several districts are likely to experience dry conditions, rainfall activity may increase from November 1.

Here is the day-wise weather forecast:

October 30: Light rain is likely at isolated places across the Western Ghats districts and southern coastal Tamil Nadu. The remaining parts of the state, Puducherry and Karaikal are expected to experience generally dry weather.

October 31: Isolated light rainfall is likely over the Western Ghats districts and coastal Tamil Nadu, including Puducherry and Karaikal. The rest of Tamil Nadu is expected to witness predominantly dry conditions.

November 1: Rainfall activity is likely to increase in parts of the state. Isolated places across the northern coastal districts, Western Ghats districts, Tiruchirappalli, Namakkal, Salem, Erode and Karur may receive light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning.

Wind speeds could reach 40-50 kmph during these weather conditions. Other parts of Tamil Nadu may also experience isolated light rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms.

Temperature forecast: Between October 30 and 31, maximum temperatures are likely to remain 2-3 degrees Celsius above normal at isolated places across northern Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal. Southern Tamil Nadu may record temperatures 1-2 degrees Celsius above the seasonal average at isolated locations.