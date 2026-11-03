Delhi Police arrested two men for a murder in Wazirabad linked to a revenge plot. In a separate case, a Saket court framed murder charges against Dr. Manish Gupta regarding the death of a domestic help in his home.

Delhi Police Arrest Two In Wazirabad Murder Case Over Revenge Plot

New Delhi [India], November 3 (ANI): Delhi Police have arrested the prime accused and his associate in connection with the murder of a man who was shot dead during late hours of Monday night in the Wazirabad area, allegedly over a revenge plot stemming from an older case. The victim, identified as Ravi, succumbed to his bullet injuries on Tuesday morning after being rushed to a nearby Hospital by an Emergency Response Vehicle (ERV).

Investigators revealed that the deceased Ravi is a murder accused of PS Netaji Subhash Palace, North West District, and he got out on bail in October 2026. The police informed that the incident took place at approximately 11:00 p.m. near Gali No. 14 in Sangam Vihar, Wazirabad, close to Divine Hospital. Ravi had recently been released on bail in October 2026, having been named as an accused in a 2021 murder case registered at the Netaji Subhash Palace police station in the North West District.

Police stated that Ravi had been consuming alcohol with acquaintances on the night of the incident, including a man named Kamal Goswami. Goswami was reportedly a friend of the individual killed in the 2021 case, providing a motive for retribution. Following the shooting, which occurred after the group stepped out of a car where they had been talking, police launched a swift manhunt.

Police furhter confirmed the arrest of the main shooter, Kamal Goswami, and an accomplice named Monu, both residents of Wazirpur. Police stated that the night before, he was drinking with his known people. One of them, Kamal Goswami, was also a friend of the murdered person in the 2021 case. So, Kamal had come with the motive of revenge. Kamal is a resident of JJ Colony, Wazirpur. After drinking together, all the people got in a car and stood at a spot talking. When the accused got out of the car, he was shot at by Kamal Goswami with a pistol. Authorities have successfully recovered the vehicle used by the suspects, alongside the pistol used to commit the crime. Further investigation is underway.

Saket Court Frames Charges Against Dr. Manish Gupta

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, the Saket court has framed charges of murder against Dr Manish Gupta, who was arrested in a domestic help murder case. He is in custody after his arrest in June 2026. This case pertains to the murder of a domestic help in the Mount Kailash area under Amar Colony Police Station on June 18 this year.

Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Anuj Agrawal framed the charges for the offence of murder against accused Manish Gupta based on material and statements of witnesses on record. The accused denied the charges and claimed a trial.

The court said, " On the basis of material available on record, including the statement of eyewitness namely Kamini Arora, Vinay Kumar Arora, and other material available on record incouding the postmortem of deceased, a grave suspicion arises against accused so as to charge him for offence punishable under section 103(1) BNS."

"The said charge is accordingly framed against the accused and explained to him in vernacular. Accused has understood the charge and pleads not guilty and further claims trial," ASJ Agrawal ordered on October 30. The court has called a detailed report from the Jail Superintendent on a plea of accused Manish Gupta seeking direction for production of his medical record and for requisite medical treatment. Advocate Kamal Nayan Tiwari is representing the accused Manish Gupta before the court. The court had taken cognisance of the charge sheet on September 18. Delhi Police filed a charge sheet on September 14. An FIR was lodged at Amar Colony police station. Manish Gupta was arrested after the alleged murder of domestic help. It is alleged that the maid, Meena Haldar, was stabbed to death by the accused at his residence in the Mount Kailash area on June 18. Her body was found in a pool of blood on a rooftop. (ANI)

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