The first phase of the Kerala local body elections began on Tuesday, with leaders like VD Satheesan and Suresh Gopi casting their votes. Gopi expressed confidence in BJP's prospects. Polling is taking place in seven districts.

Leaders Cast Their Votes

As the voting for the first phase of the Kerala local body elections began, Leader of Opposition in State Assembly and Congress leader VD Satheesan on Tuesday morning cast his vote for the Kerala local body elections in Kochi. Union Minister Suresh Gopi also cast his vote for the Kerala local body elections in Thiruvananthapuram.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

"The people will let us have the corporation to govern to their liking and work up their dreams for the city. We will set the track right. If all the promises that were made to people have gone in vain, there is a focus on my party and I think we are going to have it this time to the welfare and benefit of the people of Kerala through Thiruvananthapuram," the union minister said.

Election Phases and Details

Polling for the first phase of the Kerala local body elections began at 7 am on Tuesday across seven districts -Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki and Ernakulam. The second phase will be held on December 11, and counting of votes will take place on December 13.

Election Statistics

This year, the election process is being conducted in two phases: 11,168 wards in the first phase and 12,408 in the second.

Of the 1,199 local bodies in Kerala where elections are being held this year in two phases, 595 local bodies with 11,168 wards, 8,310 wards in 471 grama panchayats, 1,090 wards in 75 block panchayats, 164 wards in seven district panchayats, 1,371 wards in 39 municipalities and 233 wards in three Corporations- Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam and Kochi.