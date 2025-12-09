Actor-politician Suresh Gopi expressed confidence in a BJP sweep in the Thiruvananthapuram corporation as the first phase of Kerala's Local Body Polls commenced. The elections are being held in two phases on December 9 and 11 for 1199 local bodies.

Union Minister Suresh Gopi, on Tuesday morning voted for the Kerala Local Body Polls in Sasthamangalam in Thiruvananthapuram and expressed confidence in a sweep for the BJP in the corporation. He further stressed on continuing to work for the welfare and benefit of the community through Thiruvananthapuram.

"The people will let us have the corporation to govern to their liking and work up their dreams for the city... We will set the track right..." the actor-turned-politician said.

"If all the promises that were made to people have gone in vain, there is a focus on my party, and I think we are going to have it this time to the welfare and benefit of the people of Kerala through Thiruvananthapuram..." he said.

Polling underway as key leaders cast votes

Meanwhile, BJP state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar, AICC general secretary KC Venugopal, Union Minister George Kurian ad Opposition leader V D Satheesan were among those who cast their votes.

Kerala went into the first phase of the Local Body Polls today. Elections are to be held in 1199 of the total 1200 local bodies in Kerala on December 9 and 11, with counting scheduled to be held on December 13.

Polling for the first phase of the Kerala Local Body Elections began at 7 am today across seven districts -Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki and Ernakulam.

Election Commissioner on poll preparations

Kerala State Election Commissioner A Shajahan on Sunday said that 75,643 candidates were contesting for 23,576 wards across the state. The election process is being conducted in two phases: 11,168 wards in the first phase and 12,408 in the second. All necessary preparations have been made, including the distribution of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and polling materials.

"The polling will happen from December 9 and December 11, and counting will happen on 13th December. We have a total of 11,168 wards in the first phase and 12,408 wards in the second phase going for poll... 75,643 candidates are contesting this time for the local body wards... All the preparations have been made, and all the polling stations have been arranged," he said.

Special arrangements for voters

Also, Thiruvananthapuram District Collector Anu Kumari stated that eight pink booths, a feeding room, a play area for kids, etc., which will be managed by the female staff, have been set up. DC Kumari further underlined the "Young Booths" which will be handled by the staff below the age of 30, including the presiding officer. Special arrangements for the disabled have been made.

"Then similarly, we have a concept of Young Booths... On this, all the staff would be below 30 years of age, including the presiding officer... We have one model booth in our district... Special arrangements are there for disabled people, for feeding mothers..." Anu Kumari added.

Previous local body election results

In the previous local body elections the LDF emerged dominant with 40.2 percent vote share LDF emerged dominant with winning 514 gram panchayats, 108 block panchayats, 11 district panchayats, 35 municipalities and 5 corporations. The UDF won 321 gram panchayats and 23 municipalities while the NDA won 19 gram panchayats. (ANI)