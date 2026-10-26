Tamil Nadu continued to experience widespread rainfall as the northeast monsoon gained strength, with several districts witnessing heavy showers on Sunday. Theni recorded intense rainfall in and around Allinagaram, Annanji, Vadapudupatti and Aranmanai Pudur, bringing cooler conditions to the region.

Heavy rain also affected parts of Kanniyakumari district, including Kaliakkavilai, Kuzhithurai, Marthandam, Arumanai, Kulasekaram and Thuckalay. The downpour made travel difficult for motorists.

In Tiruvannamalai, intermittent drizzle continued through the night. Despite the rain, devotees visited the Annamalaiyar Temple and performed the traditional Girivalam on the occasion of the Aippasi Pournami, carrying umbrellas and wearing raincoats.

Palani witnessed light showers from the morning, followed by intense rainfall at night. The downpour damaged house walls along the Palani–Old Dharapuram Road. Meanwhile, traffic was disrupted on the Kodaikanal ghat road after a luxury bus got stuck, while landslides were reported at several points along the main hill road near Vathalagundu.