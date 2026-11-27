Opposition MPs criticize the upcoming special Parliament session, questioning the intent behind the potential Delimitation Bill amid allegations of political poaching and a lack of necessary demographic data for the legislative exercise.

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], November 27 (ANI): Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) Rajya Sabha MP Mahua Majhi on Friday questioned how the central government could proceed with the proposed Delimitation Bill without updated data, alleging that the special sitting of Parliament signals renewed attempts at political poaching Speaking to the reporter amid strong speculation that the Delimitation Bill will be tabled during the upcoming session, Majhi pointed to the absence of necessary demographic figures and expressed concern over the short duration of the sitting. "If they don’t even have the necessary data, how can they carry out a delimitation exercise? This suggests that the politics of poaching has begun once again. We have several apprehensions regarding this: a session was called for just a single day,” Majhi told ANI.

The JMM Rajya Sabha MP further questioned the purpose of convening Parliament without meaningful deliberation, stating, “If there is an attempt to introduce delimitation, will the MPs in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha even get an opportunity to debate it? If there is no debate, then what is the purpose of this Parliament?" Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party (SP) Lok Sabha MP Rajeev Rai alleged that the government is undermining democratic norms by summoning the special sitting months after the previous session was left pending.

"The government has made a mockery of democracy, of our parliamentary democracy. They are convening a special session after seven months; for these seven months, they have engaged in a politics of 'buy, break, threaten, incite, and arrest," Rajeev Rai said. He added, "The proposed Delimitation Bill will prove to be extremely dangerous for the country in the long run. The existing chasm between the North and the South, in terms of the number of seats, will only widen. I urge the government to take this warning seriously. No group or region in the country should ever feel that their very existence is being called into question, as this could lead to further, more serious problems down the line."

Earlier today, Communist Party of India (CPI) MP P Sandosh Kumar reiterated the party's opposition to the proposed Delimitation Bill in its existing form, asserting that linking women's reservation with the delimitation exercise was unacceptable and urging political parties to explain any change in their positions. "We have already made our position very clear. We cannot support the Delimitation Bill in its existing form. We do not know whether a new draft has been prepared," Kumar said. Meanwhile, the Lok Sabha Secretariat has announced that the Second Part of the Eighth Session of the Eighteenth Lok Sabha will commence on November 30 and is likely to conclude on December 3, subject to the exigencies of government business.

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said the government had requested the Lok Sabha Speaker and the Rajya Sabha Chairman to reconvene the Lower House on November 30 and the Upper House on December 2, respectively, to transact essential government business. The government has not specified which Bills will be taken up during the sittings, but the announcement has triggered political debate over the proposed Delimitation Bill and the implementation of women's reservation. The central question ahead of the session is whether the NDA can secure the required numbers through additional support or benefit from a reduced voting threshold if some Opposition MPs abstain. (ANI)