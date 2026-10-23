Tamil Nadu continues to experience intense rainfall and thunderstorms as a low-pressure area over the Comorin region and adjoining parts of south Tamil Nadu and Kerala influences weather conditions. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely across Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal between October 22 and 26. Kerala is also expected to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall until October 25.

For October 23, the IMD has issued orange alerts for isolated areas of Kanyakumari, Coimbatore, the Nilgiris and the Ghat regions of Tirunelveli district. These areas could experience heavy to very heavy rainfall, accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds.

Yellow alerts have been issued for several other districts, including Chennai, Tiruvallur, Madurai, Dindigul, Theni, Erode, Salem, Namakkal, Karur, Tiruchirappalli, Tenkasi, Virudhunagar, Pudukkottai, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Sivaganga, Ramanathapuram, Thoothukudi, Ariyalur, Cuddalore, Villuppuram, Tiruppur and Perambalur. Puducherry and Karaikal are also under a yellow alert.

The weather agency has warned of thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds reaching 40–50 kmph at isolated locations. Moderate rainfall is also expected across other parts of the state.