The Southeast and adjoining central-east Bay of Bengal currently have a low-pressure system. The India Meteorological Department says this system will become a depression on October 24. It will then turn into a deep depression on October 25. The weather office expects it to become a cyclonic storm over the Bay of Bengal on October 26.

This storm will likely move northwest towards the North Andhra Pradesh and South Odisha coasts. Future weather observations will confirm its exact path and intensity.