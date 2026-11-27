YSRCP leaders allege the Andhra Pradesh coalition government is stealing credit for social justice and cultural initiatives launched under Jagan Mohan Reddy, while criticizing officials for failing to uphold promises to backward communities.

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], November 27 (ANI): YSRCP leaders on Friday accused the Chandrababu Naidu-led coalition government of taking credit for social justice initiatives introduced during the tenure of former Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy. The leaders celebrated the 517th birth anniversary of Bhakta Kanakadasa at the YSRCP headquarters in Tadepalli, paying floral tributes to the saint, poet and social reformer who fought untouchability and social inequality through his literary works.

The leaders recalled that Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy declared Kanakadasa’s birth and death anniversaries as official state observances in 2022 from Kurnool district. His government also institutionalised commemorations of Ambedkar, Jyotirao Phule and Kanakadasa across government offices to inspire future generations. They said Jagan ensured significant political representation for the Kuruba community by appointing Sankaranarayana and Ushasri Charan as ministers, providing former DSP Gorantla Madhav an opportunity to become an MP and appointing Ushasri Charan as the Sathya Sai district party president.

Former Minister Jogi Ramesh and former MLA TJR Sudhakar Babu criticised the coalition government for claiming credit for celebrations initiated by the YSRCP government. They alleged that Chandrababu Naidu, Nara Lokesh and Pawan Kalyan were fomenting caste divisions and undermining social justice. Jogi Ramesh said Chandrababu had betrayed backward communities by failing to fulfil his manifesto promise of 34 per cent BC reservations in local bodies. While Jagan ensured BC representation through Deputy Chief Minister, ministerial, Rajya Sabha, MLC and chairman positions, the present government does not have even a BC Deputy Chief Minister, he said.

He challenged Chandrababu and Lokesh to an open debate on their respective records of social justice and political empowerment of weaker sections. The leaders said BCs, SCs, STs and minorities had rallied behind YSRCP in the local body elections despite what they described as illegal cases, intimidation and obstruction by the coalition government. They expressed confidence in Jagan’s return to power and called upon people to uphold Kanakadasa’s vision of an egalitarian society. Several party leaders and representatives of various party wings participated in the celebrations. (ANI)