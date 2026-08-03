Delhi Police have detained one person, Sumit Sharma, in the alleged knife attack on Independent MP Pappu Yadav. The incident, which took place at Yadav's residence, followed a controversy over his skit on Ram Temple donation embezzlement.

Of the two people involved in the alleged knife attack against Independent MP Rajesh Ranjan alias Pappu Yadav, Delhi police has detained one of them at the Tilak Marg Police Station.

Delhi Police has identified two accused, Sumit Sharma and Happy Sharma, in the alleged knife attack against Pappu Yadav after the controversy over his skit on Ram Temple donation embezzlement. Sumit, who was allegedly carrying a knife, has been detained by the police and is being interrogated.

According to the police, the role of Happy Sharma, who allegedly threw a slipper at the Independent MP, is being verified. According to police sources, Sumit's Medico-Legal Case (MLC) report confirms that he was highly intoxicated at the time of the incident. Further investigation is underway.

The incident took place during a press conference at Pappu Yadav's residence, where a scuffle broke out between individuals and the MP's supporters. The MP has alleged that the incident was a "plot to kill" him.

MP Alleges 'Plot to Kill', Slams Police

Pappu Yadav's lawyer accused the Delhi Police of "colluding" with the ruling government, alleging that authorities failed to provide adequate security despite prior complaints. "This exposes the failure of the Delhi Police. It reveals the conspiratorial conduct of the Delhi Police, showing how, in collusion with the ruling party, they are abetting a plot against a six-time elected MP... For the past two days, we have been consistently reporting and lodging complaints about the conspiracy being hatched against a six-time elected MP. Public tweets are being posted offering a reward of Rs 51 lakh to anyone who beheads him," he told ANI.

Recounting the ordeal, one of Yadav's supporters said, "The moment he pulled out a knife from behind, we immediately acted together and overpowered him. Had we not restrained him at that moment, it is possible that our Pappu-ji might not have been with us today."

Accused Denies Attack, Cites Ram Temple Skit Controversy

However, one of the accused, Happy Sharma, denied carrying any knife, adding that they were beaten after a verbal altercation with Pappu Yadav's supporters.

The controversy erupted after Pappu Yadav and Opposition MPs staged a skit inside the Parliament complex on July 31, using symbolic roles to raise allegations related to donations collected for the Ram Mandir.

During the performance, Pappu Yadav wore saffron robes and played the role of a temple priest, while other Opposition MPs enacted a scene involving a donation box. The skit drew strong criticism from BJP leaders, with party leaders including Bansuri Swaraj and several MLAs filing police complaints in New Delhi, alleging that the performance hurt religious sentiments. (ANI)