On Wednesday night, the sound of gunshots echoed in the Doharia area of Madhyamgram. Attackers on a motorcycle allegedly stopped Rath's car and opened fire from very close range. It is reported that he was shot in the chest and abdomen, leaving him in a critical condition on the spot. This murder has shaken Bengal politics. The BJP is calling it a “targeted political murder,” while the TMC has demanded a fair investigation. The police have seized the vehicle used in the attack.