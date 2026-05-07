Bengal Politics: Who Was Chandranath Rath, The BJP Aide Whose Murder Shook The State?
Who was Chandranath Rath, the ex-Air Force officer turned political ‘shadow operator’? His shooting death in Madhyamgram has shocked Bengal politics, raising questions over the alleged targeted attack on Suvendu Adhikari’s close aide.
Suvendu Adhikari Aide Killed
The political world of West Bengal was suddenly left stunned after Chandranath Rath, a close aide of BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari, was shot dead in Madhyamgram. This incident, which took place right after the assembly election results, has further inflamed political tensions throughout the state. But the biggest question behind this sensational murder remains—who was Chandranath Rath, whose death has shaken the corridors of power?
#WATCH | North 24 Parganas, West Bengal | Forensic team investigates the vehicle in which BJP Leader Suvendu Adhikari's PA Chandra was shot dead near Madhyamgram. pic.twitter.com/gdenXBk0o0
— ANI (@ANI) May 7, 2026
A Mysterious Journey: From Spiritual Life to the Air Force
The life of 41-year-old Chandranath Rath was no less than a political thriller. Hailing from Chandipur in East Medinipur, Rath completed his early education at Rahara Ramakrishna Mission. In his student life, he was deeply influenced by spiritual ideas and there was even a time when he considered becoming a monk.
"It's a 'preplanned murder'.
We will clean up all 'goons' when BJP takes up administration."
- Suvendu Adhikari on his aide Chandranath Rath being shot dead pic.twitter.com/S6UIhwV53z
— News Arena India (@NewsArenaIndia) May 6, 2026
He served for 20 years in the Air Force
However, fate took him down a different path. He joined the Indian Air Force and served the country for about 20 years. His discipline, calm nature, and organisational skills gave him a unique identity everywhere. After taking voluntary retirement from the Air Force, he also worked in the corporate sector for a while, but soon made his entry into Bengal's politics.
#WATCH | North 24 Parganas, West Bengal | The car of BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari's PA Chandra being taken from the spot where he was shot dead near Madhyamgram, last night. pic.twitter.com/2vIhpqTK43
— ANI (@ANI) May 7, 2026
How did he become Suvendu Adhikari's most trusted face?
In political circles, people called Chandranath Rath a “behind-the-scenes strategist.” According to sources, the relationship between the Adhikari and Rath families goes back more than two decades. His mother, Hasi Rath, was also once associated with the TMC but joined the BJP along with Suvendu Adhikari in 2020.
How long was Chandranath Rath with Suvendu Adhikari?
Around 2019, Chandranath Rath officially joined Suvendu Adhikari's team. At that time, Adhikari was a minister in the Mamata Banerjee government. Later, when Adhikari moved to the BJP, Rath stood firmly with him. He was considered to have a major role in tasks like election strategy, organisation management, and sensitive political coordination.
Suvendu Adhikari's aide shot dead:
Eyewitness recounts horror. He says there is no value of life in Bengal. pic.twitter.com/LBpA7WNOtD
— News Arena India (@NewsArenaIndia) May 6, 2026
Rath was part of many high-profile election campaigns
Inside the BJP, people considered him someone Suvendu Adhikari trusted blindly. He was part of the core team in several high-profile election campaigns, including Bhabanipur. There was even talk in political circles that if Suvendu Adhikari got a major responsibility after the elections, Chandranath Rath could also have been given an administrative post.
And then... everything ended in one night
On Wednesday night, the sound of gunshots echoed in the Doharia area of Madhyamgram. Attackers on a motorcycle allegedly stopped Rath's car and opened fire from very close range. It is reported that he was shot in the chest and abdomen, leaving him in a critical condition on the spot. This murder has shaken Bengal politics. The BJP is calling it a “targeted political murder,” while the TMC has demanded a fair investigation. The police have seized the vehicle used in the attack.
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