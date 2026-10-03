DA Hike 2026: Dearness Allowance May Reach 67%, How Much Could Your Salary Increase?
DA could potentially rise to 67% for Central Government employees from January 2027, depending on inflation data and government approval. Check the latest update and calculate how much extra you could receive.
Consumer Price Index for Industrial Workers (CPI-IW)
DA Hike: Central government employees and pensioners could see their Dearness Allowance and Dearness Relief touch 67 percent from January 2027. The latest Consumer Price Index for Industrial Workers data clearly points toward this big jump.
Staff News
StaffNews data shows the CPI-IW jumped by 1.2 points to reach 154.4 points in August 2026. This pushes the expected DA and DR calculation to 65.03 percent for January 2027. The government will finalize the exact rate after checking the index numbers for September, October, November, and December.
CPI-IW Remains Unchanged At August Levels During The Months
Experts calculate that the expected DA and DR rate will hit 66.91 percent by November if the CPI-IW stays at the August level. Central government employees have a strong chance of getting a 67 percent DA from January 2027 based on the final index numbers and government approval.
How Much More Benefit Could Employees Receive?
StaffNews calculations show the current DA rate stands at 63 percent from July 2026. Employees will get a straight 4 percent jump from their current rate if the government locks the January 2027 rate at 67 percent.
Basic Salary Of ₹30,000
An employee with a basic pay of Rs 30,000 will get an extra Rs 1,200 every month with this 4 percent hike. Similarly, a basic pay of Rs 40,000 means a monthly DA jump of Rs 1,600. Employees earning a Rs 50,000 basic salary will take home an extra Rs 2,000 per month.
4% Additional DA On Basic Salary
Basic Pay: Rs 30,000 gets Rs 1,200 extra monthly (Rs 14,400 yearly).
Basic Pay: Rs 40,000 gets Rs 1,600 extra monthly (Rs 19,200 yearly).
Basic Pay: Rs 50,000 gets Rs 2,000 extra monthly (Rs 24,000 yearly).
Basic Pay: Rs 60,000 gets Rs 2,400 extra monthly (Rs 28,800 yearly).
The government has not confirmed the final DA rate for January 2027 yet. Officials will announce the final decision after checking four more CPI-IW data releases.
Additional Annual DA
Employee unions want the government to speed up the DA and DR process. The Confederation of Central Government Employees and Workers recently asked the Department of Expenditure to fast-track the July 2026 installment. The union stated that officials should send the file to the higher authorities as soon as the Consumer Price Index data and formula confirm the new rates.
Employee Organisations Call For Faster Processing Of DA/DR
The Confederation noted that the current DA and DR rate stands at 60 percent from January 2026. They highlighted the steady hike pattern: 46 percent in July 2023, 50 percent in January 2024, 53 percent in July 2024, 55 percent in January 2025, 58 percent in July 2025, and 60 percent from January 2026. The union claims these hikes clearly show the continuous impact of rising daily essential prices.
The Organisation Clarified That...
The union clarified that employees are not asking for any advance payments or extra benefits. They simply want the government to finish the pending process without unnecessary delays. This will help employees get their arrears and revised salaries through the normal system on time.
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