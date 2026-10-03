Kanker Police launched 'Mission Rakshak' to prepare local youth for security forces recruitment in a former Naxal-hit region. The campaign offers free physical and written exam training, with many youths, including women, participating enthusiastically.

Defeating Maoist ideology with patriotic spirit, the youths of Chhattisgarh’s Kanker district, once hit by the Naxal menace, are sweating on the grounds to live up to the dream of wearing a uniform under the ‘Mission Rakshak' campaign.

Following the elimination of naxalism, Kanker Police launched 'Mission Rakshak', a campaign to prepare local youth for recruitment in security forces. Under this initiative, Kanker Police is providing free training for physical tests and written examinations.

A large number of local youths are participating in this free training programme currently running across five key locations, including Aamabeda, Antagarh, Bhanupratappur, Koyelibeda, and Pakhanjur, in the district. Notably, a significant number of young women are also taking part in the training programme.

A New Dawn in Aamabeda

After the introduction of ‘Mission Rakshak’, Aamabeda Ground, which was once used by ultras for carrying out training, is now resonating with the slogan of ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ and ‘Vande Mataram ’, and the local youth are practising extensively here to shape their future with patriotic pride in their hearts.

The situation significantly changed following the eradication of naxalism. Youths who aspire to join security forces are practising here for the 100-meter sprint, 1500-meter run, long jump, high jump, shot put and others.

The Genesis and Objective of 'Mission Rakshak'

Shedding details about how ‘Mission Rakshak’ started, Kanker Superintendent of Police (SP) Nikhil Rakhecha said that a large part of Kanker was naxal-hit, which severely impacted the lives of local youth. Employment opportunities were limited, reaching the city was difficult, and many could not complete their education. Even among those who did complete their studies, many remained unemployed.

In the backdrop of the prevailing situation, campaign ‘Mission Rakshak’ was launched. “The campaign’s objective is to prepare local youth for recruitment exams in the state police, CRPF, BSF, CISF, Agniveer and other central as well as state security forces completely free of cost,” said the SP.

He further elaborated that since the launch of Mission Rakshak, enthusiasm among the youth has grown continuously. In Aamabeda alone, around 350 candidates have registered so far, including nearly 62 young women. Similarly, youth at other locations have registered in large numbers and are now receiving free instruction from expert trainers.

Comprehensive Training Program

Along with two hours of physical training every morning, candidates are also being prepared for the written exams, the SP informed. According to Inspector Sudarshan Singh Dhruw, Ahmedabad Station House Officer (SHO), after reaching the ground at around 5:30 am, the youths go through warm-up sessions followed by essential exercises. The workout includes weight training, running for emergency-like situations, crawling on the ground, high-speed sprinting, shot put, high jump, and long jump.

Since physical endurance tests begin with running in almost all security force recruitments, candidates are being trained to run different distances ranging from 100 to 1,500 meters. Dedicated expert trainers work with organised groups to guide them and correct their form.

Along with physical conditioning, a library setup has been arranged for written exam preparation. A guidance center-cum-library named ‘Mawa Modol’ (meaning ‘Our Goal’ in the local dialect) has been set up with books for various competitive exams, which local youth can access free of cost.

Voices from the Ground: A Transformative Impact

Preparation for government jobs, which was once limited to those who could afford to move to cities for coaching, is now happening directly within their own villages and localities, said candidate Sanjeev Kumar Pradhan. He further said that the training covers not just physical fitness, but also provides a step-by-step breakdown of the entire recruitment process. Consistent morning training has improved their overall fitness, reduced their running times, and boosted their performance across all criteria.

A New Era for Women

Speaking about the campaign, candidate Shraddha Kureti said that the most significant change is visible among young women. When naxal influence was at its peak in this region, women and girls lacked the freedom to step outside their homes or villages. Despite having potential, families restricted them due to Maoist diktats forbidding higher education or jobs outside. Those who defied these orders faced public executions. But now, the darkness has cleared, and a new dawn has arrived.

“These kids have immense potential and a strong drive to work hard. If they maintain this regular practice, we expect a high selection rate in upcoming recruitment drives,” said Pratibha Yadav, a constable in Bastar Fighters and a female trainer. (ANI)