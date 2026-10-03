A tragic bus accident in Vikarabad, Telangana, claimed three lives and injured several after the vehicle's brakes failed. The bus overturned near Anathagiri hills. The passengers were travelling to attend a funeral in Balmoor village.

3 Dead as Bus Overturns Due to Brake Failure

Three people have died, and several others were injured after a private travel bus overturned near the Anathagiri hills in Vikarabad district on Saturday, police said.

According to the police, the passengers were coming to attend a funeral in the Balmoor village when the bus suddenly lost control after a brake failure, causing the accident.

The injured individuals have been shifted to a hospital.

According to a police official, "Three people died, and several were injured after a private travel bus overturned. All the passengers were coming to attend a funeral in Balmoor village. The brakes of the bus suddenly failed, leading to the accident. We have shifted the injured to a hospital and are investigating the matter."

Further details are awaited.

Ailing Infant Found Abandoned in Fields

Earlier, in a separate incident on Thursday, locals rescued an ailing infant who was allegedly abandoned in agricultural fields in Nawabpet mandal of Vikarabad district, police said.

The baby girl, aged around one year, was found alone in the farmland by local residents, who immediately alerted the police.

A police team reached the spot and rescued the child before handing her over to officials from the Child Welfare Department.

“A one-year-old baby girl was found abandoned in agricultural land. Locals informed the police, and we reached the spot. The baby's health was not well. We handed over the baby to Child Welfare officials, who shifted her to a hospital. We are currently trying to identify the baby's parents,” a police official said.

The Child Welfare officials subsequently shifted the infant to a hospital for medical treatment.

Police have launched efforts to identify and trace the child's parents.

Officials are also seeking information about the circumstances in which the infant was allegedly left in the agricultural fields.

(ANI)