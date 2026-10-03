IAF chief AP Singh has stated that the delay in the delivery of the Tejas Mk-1A fighter jets has been 'longer than expected'. He noted the IAF is also looking at the Mk-2 version to address existing capability gaps in the force.

Tejas Mk-1A Delivery Delay 'Significant', Says IAF Chief

IAF chief Air Chief Marshal AP Singh on Saturday said the delay in deliveries of the Tejas fighter jet Mk-1A version has been longer than expected, while indicating that the Indian Air Force is also looking towards Mk-2 version of the aircraft to address existing capability gaps.

Responding to a question on whether Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) would face penalties over the delay in LCA Mk-1A deliveries, Singh said delays can happen in defence programmes, but acknowledged that the current delay has been significant. "It happens that you plan something, but things get delayed. But this time, the delay has been much. We are also looking towards Mark 2. All these will be able to fill in the gaps that exist," the IAF chief said.

'Atmanirbharta is a Necessity'

At his press conference on the occasion of the 94th anniversary of the Indian Air Force, Singh also highlighted the importance of self-reliance in defence production and said the country needed to reduce its dependence on foreign sources amid conflicts and disruptions to global supply chains. "Having self-reliance is an essential requirement as of today. And for us it is a necessity. The Atmanirbharta is a necessity," Singh said.

He specifically cited the LCA programme, including the Mk-1A and Mk-2 variants, as well as the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) programme, while listing indigenous projects being pursued as part of India's push for self-reliance in defence. "Our involvement is continuous and full support is being granted," Singh said, referring to the indigenous programmes. (ANI)