6 14 Image Credit : Asianet News

Actual arrears amount may vary

The employee will get a total difference of 69,120 rupees over 12 months. We are using this example just to explain the math. The actual arrears amount will change based on the new pay structure, Dearness Allowance (DA), other allowances, and the final government decision. The salary gap will turn into arrears if the government announces the January 2026 rollout in 2027.