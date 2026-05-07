6 7 Image Credit : Social Media

8th Pay Commission Update:

Rahul Ahluwalia, founder of the Foundation for Economic Development (FED) and a former NITI Aayog member, says salaries and pensions are already a big chunk of government spending. For states, it's over 40% of their revenue on average. According to Ahluwalia, more frequent pay commissions could quickly increase the pressure on the government's finances. If a large part of the budget is spent on salaries, the government may have to cut spending in other areas or raise taxes. Ahluwalia also noted that the government needs money for infrastructure, healthcare, welfare schemes, and education.