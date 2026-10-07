The 8th Pay Commission aims to completely review the existing pay structure for central government employees. The panel will specifically recommend changes to Basic Pay, Pay Matrix, Allowances, Pension, and other monetary benefits.

The current salary follows the 7th Pay Commission's Pay Matrix. The new recommendations will adjust the existing basic pay to match the new Pay Matrix.

The government has not confirmed the exact salary hike yet. You cannot consider the random salary charts on social media as the final word.