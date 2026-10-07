The Finance Ministry formed this committee on November 3, 2025. The government gave the panel exactly 18 months to submit its final report. The team has already completed 11 months of this timeline. They now have just 7 months left. Retired Supreme Court judge Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai heads this committee.

Professor Pulak Ghosh works as a part-time member, while Pankaj Jain serves as the member secretary. The panel issued a notification on August 24 for the Bengaluru meeting and asked unions to seek appointments before September 18. Unions have time until October 10 to apply for the upcoming Mumbai meeting.