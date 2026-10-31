Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami observed National Unity Day by leading a 'Run for Unity' in Dehradun, paying tribute to Sardar Patel and announcing welfare schemes for the state's youth, athletes, and PRD personnel.

National Unity Day Celebrations in Dehradun

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami participated in the ‘Run for Unity’ program held at Pavilion Ground in Dehradun on Saturday to mark National Unity Day (Rashtriya Ekta Diwas). The Chief Minister flagged off the participating youth, boosting their morale and delivering a strong message of national unity and integrity. On this occasion, he made several major announcements in the interest of youth, athletes, and Prantiya Rakshak Dal (PRD) jawans.

Paying rich tributes to Bharat Ratna Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his birth anniversary, CM Dhami extended greetings for National Unity Day to the people of the state. He remarked, "Sardar Patel laid a strong foundation for India's unity and integrity through his iron will, farsightedness, and exceptional leadership, playing a historic role in integrating princely states to build a strong, united nation." "Our foremost identity is being Indian. This very spirit inspires us to rise above mutual differences and work together for the unity, integrity, and development of the nation," the Chief Minister added.

Promoting National Ideals and Development

He noted that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Sardar Patel’s birth anniversary has been celebrated as National Unity Day since 2014, and the Statue of Unity was built in Gujarat to immortalise his contributions. "Events like the ‘Run for Unity’ serve as vital mediums to take Sardar Patel's ideals to the masses," he said. Highlighting the nation's resolve to build a ‘Viksit Bharat’ (Developed India) under Prime Minister Modi's leadership, the Chief Minister emphasised the pivotal role of youth in achieving this goal.

Public Welfare and Safety Initiatives

He urged young people to move forward with discipline, hard work, and determination, adopting sports, yoga, and regular physical activity into their daily routines. He also appealed to them to stay away from substance abuse and actively spread public awareness to fulfil the vision of a ‘Drug-Free Uttarakhand’.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed deep sorrow over the tragic helicopter crash in the Joshimath area involving pilgrims returning from Badrinath Dham. Paying tribute to those who lost their lives in the accident, he extended his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. CM also prayed to Lord Badri Vishal to grant peace to the departed souls and give strength to the grieving families to bear this irreparable loss.

Political Engagement in Srinagar

The Uttarakhand CM also participated in the 'Save Democracy, Remove Anarchy' foot march in Srinagar, Pauri Garhwal, on Saturday. He marched from the Roadways Bus Stand to Ramlila Maidan in Srinagar, joined by hundreds of BJP workers and residents in response to India Bloc's November 1 rally. A massive crowd lined the streets to give the Chief Minister a grand welcome as the program highlighted key issues of public welfare, good governance, and strengthening democracy.