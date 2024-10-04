Caution! Kolkata may be under water by 2030; Here's how

Caution Kolkata residents! Sea levels are rising. Kolkata and several other cities in India could soon be submerged

Sea levels are rising

Sea levels are rising rapidly. And one of the cities of India is sinking. Several metropolitan cities of the country are facing danger

Facing danger

Coastal cities like Kolkata, Mumbai, Chennai are most at risk facing imminent danger from rising sea levels due to Global warming

Sea water in Kolkata

A research report says that seawater will touch Kolkata within just 6 years which will be enough to inundate most parts of the city

Kolkata in danger

Then most of Bengal including Kolkata will be submerged. In this context, geologists say that the silt deposits are gradually shifting from under the soil of Kolkata. The soil of Kolkata is gradually becoming weak

Danger in other cities of India

On the other hand, the sea level is rising very fast. This rise in water level is dangerous for Kolkata. Not only Kolkata. 12 coastal cities of India may sink in the next 12-15 years

Warning signs of climate change

Scientists say that the temperature is rising everywhere. The average global temperature has been rising rapidly. All the scientists are researching and saying that this place will sink like this

2030 is the end!

According to many scientists, if global warming is not stopped by 2030, the danger could be terrible. Many countries of the world can sink under water

Salt water in the river

Experts say that the sea level is gradually rising due to the melting of glaciers. The water level of the sea will rise by several feet. If the sea level rises, salt water will start entering the river

Coastal cities are terrible

Meanwhile, the situation in many coastal cities is becoming more dire. River embankments are breaking due to rising water levels

The whole country will be damaged

About 82 kilometers of land will go under the sea in a straight line from the east and west coast. 10 years after this incident, sea water will enter another 70 kilometers of land

Latest Videos