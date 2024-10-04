Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Caution! Kolkata may be under water by 2030; Here's how

    Caution Kolkata residents! Sea levels are rising. Kolkata and several other cities in India could soon be submerged

    article_image1
    Author
    Amrita Ghosh
    First Published Oct 4, 2024, 4:23 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 4, 2024, 4:23 PM IST

    Sea levels are rising

    Sea levels are rising rapidly. And one of the cities of India is sinking. Several metropolitan cities of the country are facing danger

    article_image2

    Facing danger

    Coastal cities like Kolkata, Mumbai, Chennai are most at risk facing imminent danger from rising sea levels due to Global warming

    article_image3

    Sea water in Kolkata

    A research report says that seawater will touch Kolkata within just 6 years which will be enough to inundate most parts of the city

    article_image4

    Kolkata in danger

    Then most of Bengal including Kolkata will be submerged. In this context, geologists say that the silt deposits are gradually shifting from under the soil of Kolkata. The soil of Kolkata is gradually becoming weak

    article_image5

    Danger in other cities of India

    On the other hand, the sea level is rising very fast. This rise in water level is dangerous for Kolkata. Not only Kolkata. 12 coastal cities of India may sink in the next 12-15 years

    article_image6

    Warning signs of climate change

    Scientists say that the temperature is rising everywhere. The average global temperature has been rising rapidly. All the scientists are researching and saying that this place will sink like this

    article_image7

    2030 is the end!

    According to many scientists, if global warming is not stopped by 2030, the danger could be terrible. Many countries of the world can sink under water

    article_image8

    Salt water in the river

    Experts say that the sea level is gradually rising due to the melting of glaciers. The water level of the sea will rise by several feet. If the sea level rises, salt water will start entering the river

    article_image9

    Coastal cities are terrible

    Meanwhile, the situation in many coastal cities is becoming more dire. River embankments are breaking due to rising water levels

    article_image10

    The whole country will be damaged

    About 82 kilometers of land will go under the sea in a straight line from the east and west coast. 10 years after this incident, sea water will enter another 70 kilometers of land

