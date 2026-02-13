Karnataka Farmer Earns Rs 45 Lakh From 4 Acre, High Altitude Grape Farming Success
A farmer from Babaleshwar in Vijayapura has found success by scientifically growing grapes in high-altitude area. The farmer recently shared his produce in Bengaluru and expressed hope for further growth in agriculture and horticulture in the region.
Farmer who built a life in agriculture
The saying 'those who trust Mother Earth will never fail' is truly real. A farmer from Kanamadi village in Bableshwar constituency of Vijayapura district in Karnataka has proved that you can earn a lot of money by farming scientifically on available land.
Grape revolution by a Vijayapura farmer
To succeed in farming, it's key to use modern methods and test your soil to know what it needs. Farmer Basheer Mulla from Vijayapura did just that, sparking a revolution by growing grapes in a high-altitude area.
Basheer Mulla expects an income of Rs 40-45 lakh this season.
Farmer who grew grapes
Large and Medium Industries Minister MB Patil has praised Basheer Mulla's achievement. M.B. Patil wrote about Basheer's farming revolution on his X account.
ನೀರಾವರಿಯ ನೆರವಿನಿಂದ ಎತ್ತರ ಪ್ರದೇಶದಲ್ಲೂ ದ್ರಾಕ್ಷಿಯ ಕಾಂತಿ
4 ಎಕರೆ ಬೆಳೆ, ರೂ. 40-45 ಲಕ್ಷ ಆದಾಯ ನಿರೀಕ್ಷೆ!#ಬಬಲೇಶ್ವರ ಮತಕ್ಷೇತ್ರದ #ಕನಮಡಿ ಗ್ರಾಮದ ರೈತರಾದ ಶ್ರೀ ಬಶೀರ್ ಮುಲ್ಲಾ ಅವರು ಮಹಾರಾಷ್ಟ್ರ ಗಡಿಗೆ ಸಮೀಪವಿರುವ ಅತಿ ಎತ್ತರದ ಧರಿದೇವರ ಗುಡ್ಡದ ಬಳಿ 4 ಎಕರೆ ಪ್ರದೇಶದಲ್ಲಿ ದ್ರಾಕ್ಷಿ ಬೆಳೆದು ಗಮನಾರ್ಹ ಯಶಸ್ಸು… pic.twitter.com/ZiOIFiQdGo
— M B Patil (@MBPatil) February 12, 2026
Basheer Mulla also gifted the grapes he grew to the minister.
What did MB Patil say?
"With the help of irrigation, even in high-altitude areas, the sparkle of grapes 4-acre crop, expecting an income of Rs. 40-45 lakh! They proudly shared that horticulture has become possible in this high-altitude area thanks to the provision of irrigation. My wishes for Basheer Mulla's agriculture and horticulture to develop even further," Patil wrote in his X post.
The minister shared this info, highlighting Basheer's remarkable success.
Irrigation facility for high-altitude areas
Farmer Basheer proudly said that irrigation made horticulture possible in the region. And as he took the grapes to Patil's Bengaluru home, the minister thanked him, saying: "A heartfelt thanks for his gesture. I wish him more success in his farming endeavors."
Stay updated with the Breaking News Today and Latest News from across India and around the world. Get real-time updates, in-depth analysis, and comprehensive coverage of India News, World News, Indian Defence News, Kerala News, and Karnataka News. From politics to current affairs, follow every major story as it unfolds. Get real-time updates from IMDon major cities weather forecasts, including Rain alerts, Cyclonewarnings, and temperature trends. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for accurate and timely news updates anytime, anywhere.