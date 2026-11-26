BJP leader Nitin Nabin stated that India's Constitution draws deep inspiration from the country's rich spiritual and cultural heritage, citing the inclusion of figures like Lord Buddha and Lord Mahavira as proof of this connection.

Patna (Bihar) [India], November 26 (ANI): BJP national president Nitin Nabin on Thursday said the framers of the Constitution drew inspiration from India's cultural and spiritual heritage, including the reign of Lord Ram, while framing its provisions. Addressing a 'Samvidhan Gaurav Diwas' programme in Patna on the occasion of Constitution Day, Nabin said that Bihar was the karmabhoomi of Lord Buddha and Lord Mahavira, whose depictions find a place in the Constitution. "I feel that the framers of the Constitution drew immense inspiration from the reign of Lord Shri Ram, and I can say today that when Lord Buddha and Lord Mahavira are depicted in Parts V and VI of the Constitution, the karmabhoomi of both is our own Bihar," he said.

He further said that the Constitution's provisions were framed by carrying forward India's culture and heritage. "The soul of this Constitution and its provisions were framed by carrying forward our culture and our heritage," Nabin added.

Speaking about the recognition of 'Vande Mataram', Nabin recalled that Rajendra Prasad had recognised it as the historic song of the freedom struggle on January 24, 1950. "When Dr Rajendra Prasad ji, on January 24, 1950, recognised 'Vande Mataram' as the historic song of the freedom struggle, it took 75 years after that first sitting for the song and spirit of 'Vande Mataram' to receive the honour it deserved," he said.

Referring to the singing of the complete 'Vande Mataram' from the ramparts of the Red Fort on August 15, 2026, Nabin said the occasion made Indians proud that the original spirit of the Constitution had been honoured. "On August 15, 2026, when the complete 'Vande Mataram' was sung from the ramparts of the Red Fort, all of us Indians felt proud that the original spirit of the Constitution had been honoured," he said.

Targeting the Congress, the BJP president alleged that the party had repeatedly sacrificed the Constitution for its vested interests. "Yet the Congress always sacrificed the Constitution for its vested interests," he said.