Chandrashekhar Azad has promised that an alliance government would appoint Muslim and backward community leaders as Deputy Chief Ministers, while also pledging a monthly transfer of Rs 25,000 to women by cutting advertisement budgets.

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 26 (ANI): On the occasion of Constitution Day, Azad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) president and Nagina MP Chandrashekhar Azad on Thursday said that if the 'Samajik Parivartan Morcha' forms the next Uttar Pradesh government after the 2027 Assembly elections, leaders from the Muslim community and backward communities will be Deputy Chief Ministers. Chandrashekhar Azad is the front's chief ministerial candidate. Addressing an alliance rally in Lucknow, Azad also promised a direct bank transfer of Rs 25,000 to each woman, topping the Rs 20,000 he said a rival party might offer. He said it would be funded by redirecting the roughly Rs 7,000 crore he claims the state spends on government self-advertisement.

Chandrashekhar Azad and AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi announced their alliance on November 12 and named Azad as their CM face. It plans to contest all 403 seats. "Bring our rule, and Abdul will sit alongside Chandrashekhar Azad as Deputy Chief Minister and become the strength of the underprivileged. Abdul will become Deputy Chief Minister; Abdul will not lay carpets for anyone anymore; he will sit alongside Chandrashekhar Azad. Power will be in his hands; he will resolve your grievances, and he will not lay floor mats for others. 'Asad bhai' (Asaduddin Owaisi) also wanted to know what Abdul will do. Alongside Abdul, we will also make a person from the most backward/backward communities a Deputy Chief Minister, mark my words," he said.

"If they offer Rs 20,000, I announce that we will provide Rs 25,000 per woman! The media asks us: 'Where will the money come from?' The debt was taken by the government, not by us. I want to tell you: the Rs 7,000 crore that the Chief Minister spends on self-advertisements, we will divert directly into the hands of women," he added.

Azad accused the current BJP-led government of failing the state's poor and youth, claiming that about five crore people in UP remain poor, that more than 25,000 schools were shut in the last ten years, and that no industrial policy was introduced, forcing young people to migrate for work. He alleged that a scholarship scheme for backwards-class children and a finance and development corporation for backward classes were discontinued.

"The state of development in Uttar Pradesh is such that five crore people remain poor today. They do not get good education, proper food, or decent facilities. And over the last ten years, they have shut down more than 25,000 schools. In ten years, they introduced no industrial policy. Today, people and our youth are forced to migrate to other states for work, and during elections, they cannot even return home to cast their votes. To those who claim to be well-wishers of the Backward Classes: the post-matric scholarship scheme for backward class children from classes 1 to 10 was stopped under their government...The previous government had created a Finance and Development Corporation for backward classes so that if they didn't get government jobs, they could take loans and start their own work; you shut that down too. With what face do you talk about the backward classes? You should be ashamed of your feudal mindset," he said.

Speaking on the Constitution, Azad said the front would "stand guard" against any attempt to alter it, and that justice would come through Dr Ambedkar's Constitution, "not bulldozers." He also paid tribute to braveheart Hemant Karkare and the victims of the 26/11 Mumbai attacks. "I want to make another declaration: the Constitution is immensely powerful. The BJP says they will change the Constitution—I dare you to try touching the Constitution! Dare to touch it as long as the people of the Samajik Parivartan Morcha stand guard! Do not even dream of it—even in your dreams, the Samajik Parivartan Morcha will stand before you if you dare cast an eye toward the Constitution," he said.

Addressing Muslim voters directly, Azad urged them to stop "following behind anyone," calling the contest a fight for their political existence in UP and a matter of self-respect. "My brothers of the Muslim community, this is no ordinary battle. This is not a struggle to remain someone's tail—this is a matter of self-respect and pride...This battle is for your own political existence in Uttar Pradesh. Understand this and resolve that you will no longer follow behind anyone," he said.

Targeting the ruling government, he urged the people to exercise their right to vote, underscoring that battles in a democracy are won with elections, not brute force. "The opportunity to respond to five years of oppression comes on only one single day, the day you press the voting button. This is a democracy: battles are not fought with sticks, rods, or guns. Battles are fought with votes! The time has come to put an end to this misrule of the past nine and a half years," he said.

He asked all communities not to be drawn into infighting, said the election should be decided by votes, and coined "votebandi" as an answer to demonetisation. He led the crowd in demands for schools, hospitals, jobs, the rule of law, and women's safety and empowerment. "These rulers are very cruel. Fearing you today, they might try to incite conflicts among you tomorrow. You will not fight among yourselves, will you? You will not fall prey to their conspiracies, will you? Will you not be swayed by their divisive talk? Remember, you are deciding your future for the next five years," he said.

Owaisi also targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at the ‘Bahujan Swaraj Sankalp Maharally’ organised by the Samajik Parivartan Morcha in Lucknow on Constitution Day. “I am sure that gathering here in such large numbers sends a message to the people of Uttar Pradesh, and at the same time, gathering here in lakhs sends a message to Narendra Modi and Yogi as well,” he said.

The decision to project Azad as the chief ministerial candidate is central to the alliance’s political positioning. It places a prominent Dalit leader at the forefront of a partnership with a major Muslim political figure, giving the Morcha an opportunity to present itself as a broader coalition centred on social justice and political representation. For Owaisi, the partnership provides an opportunity to expand AIMIM’s political footprint in Uttar Pradesh, where the party has yet to emerge as a major electoral force. The combine seeks to consolidate Dalit and Muslim communities on a common political platform ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections.

Uttar Pradesh will hold the next Assembly elections in 2027, with a major contest expected between the two most prominent parties, Bharatiya Janata Party and Samajwadi Party. Congress, in alliance with the SP, is looking to make a comeback in Uttar Pradesh and is eyeing a win in the 2027 elections. In the 2022 polls, the Congress managed just two seats out of the 399 contested. AIMIM could not open its account in 2022 and is looking to consolidate Muslim votes and replicate its performance from the 2025 Bihar elections.