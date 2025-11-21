Aamir Khan’s unexpected visit to ex-wife Reena Dutta’s art exhibition in Mumbai has become a talking point online for all the right reasons. Their warm interaction, genuine support, and graceful bond years after separation.

Bollywood celebrity Aamir Khan holds headlines after he did not announce a visit to his ex-wife, Reena Dutta, in her art exhibition, which took place in Mumbai. Their unexpected reunion at her gallery event created warmth in cyberspace, with fans praising how the former couple still have such respect and sharing positivity after all these years since their separation.

Aamir Khan Attends Ex-Wife Reena Dutta’s Art Exhibition

Reena Dutta, who has been exploring her artistic side in the last few years, was coincidentally displaying her new work at a Mumbai gallery when Aamir strolled through the entrance uninvited. She was totally caught off guard by the whole thing, and afterward, she took action on social media about the incident with words of thanks to Amir.

In her post, Reena mentioned how important this visit was for her and thanked Aamir for being there for her during her artistic journey. The popularity of her emotional note is indicative of how long they have preserved ties after their marriage failed.

A Shared Respect for Each Other

Photos and updates from the exhibition had a quick spread all over the Internet, with comments calling this moment "refreshing, -mature, and inspiring." Many appreciated how the duo still inspired each other despite having taken separate paths in life.

When most celebrity relationships attract negative attention regarding bitter feuds, this act really stood out for the right reasons-simple, supportive and very human.

A Bond That Has Diminished Over the Years

Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta have quite an extensive personal history between them. Married in 1986, the couple has two children together and parted ways in 2002. However, even over the years, their relationships remained quite warm and steady. They are often seen happily attending significant events together as a family, and both have spoken about the tremendous respect that holds their relationship together.

This latest moment at the art exhibition stands testimony only to the maturity with which they deal with their past and present bonds.