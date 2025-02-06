Zomato now to be called 'Eternal': CEO Deepinder Goyal explains why as new logo gets board's approval

Zomato's founder Deepinder Goyal has announced in a post on X that the company has decided to rebrand as Eternal. He informed about the company's entry into the BSE Sensex, marking a major milestone 17 years after its inception.

"When we acquired Blinkit, we started using 'Eternal' (instead of Zomato) internally to distinguish between the company and the brand/app. We also thought that we would publicly rename the company to Eternal, the day something beyond Zomato became a signicant driver of our future. Today, with Blinkit, I feel we are there. We would like to rename Zomato Ltd., the company (not the brand/app), to Eternal Ltd," said Goyal, the group CEO and co-founder of Zomato, said in a letter filed with the BSE.

"Eternal is a powerful name, and to be honest, it scares me to my core. It is a tall order to live up to. Because ‘Eternal’ carries both a promise and a paradox," Goyal added in his letter. "This isn’t just a name change; it is a mission statement. A reminder etched into our identity that we will endure — not because we are here, but because we need to get there."

