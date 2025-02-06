Zomato now to be called 'Eternal': CEO Deepinder Goyal explains why as new logo gets board's approval

Zomato's founder has announced in a post on X that the company has decided to rebrand as Eternal.

BREAKING: Zomato changes name to Eternal ddr
Author
Divya Danu
Updated: Feb 6, 2025, 5:40 PM IST

Zomato's founder Deepinder Goyal has announced in a post on X that the company has decided to rebrand as Eternal. He informed about the company's entry into the BSE Sensex, marking a major milestone 17 years after its inception. 

"When we acquired Blinkit, we started using 'Eternal' (instead of Zomato) internally to distinguish between the company and the brand/app. We also thought that we would publicly rename the company to Eternal, the day something beyond Zomato became a signicant driver of our future. Today, with Blinkit, I feel we are there. We would like to rename Zomato Ltd., the company (not the brand/app), to Eternal Ltd," said Goyal, the group CEO and co-founder of Zomato, said in a letter filed with the BSE.

BREAKING: Zomato changes name to Eternal ddr

BREAKING: Zomato changes name to Eternal ddr

"Eternal is a powerful name, and to be honest, it scares me to my core. It is a tall order to live up to. Because ‘Eternal’ carries both a promise and a paradox," Goyal added in his letter. "This isn’t just a name change; it is a mission statement. A reminder etched into our identity that we will endure — not because we are here, but because we need to get there."

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

'Let us cheat, carry mobile phones in exam': Section of MBBS students demand on campuses in West Bengal shk

‘Let us cheat, carry mobile phones in exam’: Section of MBBS students demand on campuses in West Bengal

Telangana: Class 10 student jumps to death from school buidling in Rangareddy; Probe underway (WATCH) vkp

Telangana: Class 10 student jumps to death from school buidling in Rangareddy; Probe underway (WATCH)

Tamil Nadu: 77-year-old German tourist killed by Wild Elephant after ignoring warnings in Valparai (WATCH) vkp

Tamil Nadu: 77-year-old German tourist killed by Wild Elephant after ignoring warnings in Valparai (WATCH)

'Family first Congress model, nation first is ours': PM Modi's swipe in RS (WATCH) ddr

'Family first Congress's model, nation first is ours': PM Modi's swipe in RS (WATCH)

SC protects Discovery officials after threats over 'Cult of fear' OTT documentary on Asaram Bapu vkp

SC protects Discovery officials after threats over 'Cult of fear' OTT documentary on Asaram Bapu

Recent Stories

'Let us cheat, carry mobile phones in exam': Section of MBBS students demand on campuses in West Bengal shk

‘Let us cheat, carry mobile phones in exam’: Section of MBBS students demand on campuses in West Bengal

Symbotic Stock Dives 17% Pre-Market After Q1 Earnings Miss: Retail Eyes Bottom Fishing Opportunity

Symbotic Stock Dives 17% Pre-Market After Q1 Earnings Miss: Retail Eyes Bottom Fishing Opportunity

Ford Stock Tumbles On $2B Profit Hit Warning While Retail Finds Relief In Q4 Beat

Ford Stock Tumbles On $2B Profit Hit Warning While Retail Finds Relief In Q4 Beat

Skoda Kylaq waiting period INCREASED! Check out its key features before booking it gcw

Skoda Kylaq waiting period INCREASED! Check out its key features before booking it

Arvind Kejriwal daughter Harshita Kejriwal rise and success in food industry gcw

Arvind Kejriwal’s daughter Harshita's rise in food industry

Recent Videos

Kerala Pulse | Pathanamthitta Police Brutality Caught on Camera as Wedding Party Attacked!

Kerala Pulse | Pathanamthitta Police Brutality Caught on Camera as Wedding Party Attacked!

Video Icon
Bigg Boss 18: Most Explosive CLASHES That Shook the House!

Bigg Boss 18: Most Explosive CLASHES That Shook the House!

Video Icon
Massive Garbage Piles in Gaza Pose Serious Health Risks

Massive Garbage Piles in Gaza Pose Serious Health Risks

Video Icon
'Election Commission is Dead': Akhilesh over Milkipur Assembly Bypoll Record Voting Row

'Election Commission is Dead': Akhilesh over Milkipur Assembly Bypoll Record Voting Row

Video Icon
Prince Edward Explores Nepal’s Historic City of Bhaktapur | WATCH

Prince Edward Explores Nepal’s Historic City of Bhaktapur | WATCH

Video Icon