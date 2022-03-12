Big win, big celebration: PM Modi, in open jeep, holds mega road show in Gujarat

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    First Published Mar 12, 2022, 2:33 PM IST

    PM Modi was seen waving to people while riding in an open jeep decorated with flower garlands during his roadshow, drawing a large throng. On the 92nd anniversary of the Dandi March, the prime minister also paid respect to Mahatma Gandhi.
     

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is now on a two-day visit to Gujarat, took part in a big roadshow at Gandhinagar's Dahegam on Saturday.

    PM Modi was seen waving to people while riding in an open jeep decorated with flower garlands during his roadshow, drawing a large throng. On the 92nd anniversary of the Dandi March, the prime minister also paid respect to Mahatma Gandhi.

    Apart from that, people were also seen cheering loudly for the Prime Minister and raising slogans in his support as he arrived after the Bharatiya Janata Party's massive victory in four of five states that recently concluded Assembly elections--  Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur, and Goa. The other state, Punjab, saw AAP receive the people's mandate. 

    As the Prime Minister's convoy proceeded further, people were seen chanting slogans of 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' and 'Jai Shree Ram' as they showered flowers on him. Giving PM Modi a grand and warm welcome, loud music was also played in the background of the roadshow. 

    The prime minister will give the convocation address at the Rashtriya Raksha University in Gandhinagar's Lavad region.

    "I'll be to Rashtriya Raksha University at 11 a.m., where I'll be delivering the Convocation address. In addition, a building at the institution would be dedicated to the country," PM Modi stated this in a tweet.

     

    Following that, PM Modi will launch the 'Khel Mahakumbh' event in the evening. According to report, over 47 lakh people have signed up for the Khel Mahakumbh event, and various games will be held at nearly 500 locations around the state.

    According to a circular issued by the Gujarat government, the Khel Mahakumbh has been designated as a "iconic event" under the Centre's 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.' Various athletic activities will be organised to promote high school and college students. 

    Also Read | After mega win in 4 states, PM Modi holds grand roadshow in Gujarat's Ahmedabad
     

    PM Modi's two-day visit to Gujarat began with a roadshow from the airport to the BJP office in Kamalam, followed by a meeting with party leaders in Ahmedabad. The Prime Minister also addressed a Maha-Panchayat Sammelan at the GMDC Ground in Ahmedabad before seeing his mother, Heeraben Modi, at her home in Gandhinagar.

    On the second day of his visit on Saturday, he will be delivering an address at the first convocation of Rashtriya Raksha University and then will inaugurate the 'Khel Mahakumbh' at a stadium in Ahmedabad in the afternoon. 

     

    He also presided over a meeting of the Shree Somnath Trust to examine ongoing infrastructure improvements in the region.

    Notably, the PM's visit which seems to be a 'soft start' to his party's campaign ahead of the December 2022 state elections, PM Modi looks forward to his next big poll quest in Gujarat. 

    Also Read | Just buying diyas won't help: PM Modi's Make in India pitch

    Also Read | Science is global, technology should be local: What PM Modi said on tech enabled growth

