Science is global, technology should be local: What PM Modi said on tech enabled growth

Addressing a post-budget webinar on "technology-enabled-development" in India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated that the country should identify innovative ways to handle e-waste with the help of technology to advance the "Swachh Bharat Mission."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi sought suggestions from the IT and electronics sectors on Wednesday for e-waste management, electric transportation solutions, and the circular economy.

Addressing a post-budget webinar on "technology-enabled-development" in India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated that the country should identify innovative ways to handle e-waste with the help of technology to advance the "Swachh Bharat Mission."

"During this webinar, I urge you to pay close attention to the circular economy, e-waste management, and electric transportation options. The Indian government is looking for input from the IT and electronics industries on these issues," he stated.

"Science and technology is not an isolated industry since it is directly associated with the digital economy and is built on modern technology, which is now concentrating on quick delivery and empowering individuals," the Prime Minister said, adding that science is global but technology should be local.

PM Modi further stated that the Union Budget 2022-23 would prioritise skilling programmes to encourage continual skills, sustainability, and employment. "Infrastructure progress is linked to technological advancement; even public delivery systems are becoming linked to digital platforms. Technology will be critical in constructing Aatma Nirbhar Bharat. Telecommunications in general, and 5G technology in particular, can promote growth and provide job possibilities. Spectrum auctions will also take place in 2022 to help with the development of 5G mobile services between 2022 and 2023," he stated.

PM Modi also emphasised new steps to promote "self-reliance" through technology. "Budget 2022-23 has placed a strong emphasis on emerging areas such as artificial intelligence (AI), geospatial systems, drones, semiconductors, genomics, space technology, and clean technology, among others," he added.

Also Read | PM Modi explains what Budget 2022 has for health and wellbeing

Also Read | Budget 2022: Prime Minister Narendra Modi to respond to Motion of Thanks debate in Lok Sabha

Also Read: PM Modi praises Budget 2022, says 'India's GDP, forex reserve increased due to govt's policies'