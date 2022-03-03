Just buying diyas won't help: PM Modi's Make in India pitch

PM Modi, during his post-budget webinar on 'Make in India for the World', stated that domestic firms must adhere to global standards and have a research-based, futuristic strategy.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday addressed a post-budget webinar on 'Make in India for the World,' urging people to dream big since purchasing terracotta 'diyas' on Deepawali is not being a 'voice for local.' He stated that domestic firms must adhere to global standards and have a research-based, futuristic strategy.

He stated that the government's relaxation of various compliances has made India's manufacturing path easier. When discussing the necessity of self-sufficiency, the Prime Minister stated, "We need to put more emphasis on 'Make in India,' and we need to produce high-quality, long-lasting products. We must become self-sufficient in semiconductor manufacture. 'Make in India' is the current trend."

Earlier on Wednesday, PM Modi sought ideas from the IT and electronics sectors for e-waste management, electric mobility solutions, and the circular economy. He declared at a post-budget webcast on "technology-enabled development" in India that the government should explore innovative methods to handle e-waste with the use of technology in order to progress the "Swachh Bharat Mission."

"I advise you to pay particular attention to the circular economy, e-waste management, and electric mobility alternatives throughout this webinar. The Indian government is seeking opinion on these concerns from the IT and electronics industry," he added.

Also Read | Science is global, technology should be local: What PM Modi said on tech enabled growth

Also Read | PM Modi explains what Budget 2022 has for health and wellbeing

Also Read | PM Modi praises Budget 2022, says 'India's GDP, forex reserve increased due to govt's policies'