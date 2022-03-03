  • Facebook
    Just buying diyas won't help: PM Modi's Make in India pitch

    PM Modi, during his post-budget webinar on 'Make in India for the World', stated that domestic firms must adhere to global standards and have a research-based, futuristic strategy.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Mar 3, 2022, 10:52 AM IST
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday addressed a post-budget webinar on 'Make in India for the World,' urging people to dream big since purchasing terracotta 'diyas' on Deepawali is not being a 'voice for local.' He stated that domestic firms must adhere to global standards and have a research-based, futuristic strategy.

    He stated that the government's relaxation of various compliances has made India's manufacturing path easier. When discussing the necessity of self-sufficiency, the Prime Minister stated, "We need to put more emphasis on 'Make in India,' and we need to produce high-quality, long-lasting products. We must become self-sufficient in semiconductor manufacture. 'Make in India' is the current trend."

    Earlier on Wednesday, PM Modi sought ideas from the IT and electronics sectors for e-waste management, electric mobility solutions, and the circular economy. He declared at a post-budget webcast on "technology-enabled development" in India that the government should explore innovative methods to handle e-waste with the use of technology in order to progress the "Swachh Bharat Mission."

    "I advise you to pay particular attention to the circular economy, e-waste management, and electric mobility alternatives throughout this webinar. The Indian government is seeking opinion on these concerns from the IT and electronics industry," he added.

    Last Updated Mar 3, 2022, 11:12 AM IST
