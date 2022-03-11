Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    After mega win in 4 states, PM Modi holds grand roadshow in Gujarat's Ahmedabad

    Prime Minister Modi is in Gujarat for a two-day visit and did a roadshow from the Ahmedabad airport to the Gujarat BJP headquarters. At roughly 4 pm, the Prime Minister will also speak at the Gujarat Panchayat Mahasammelan.
     

    Mar 11, 2022, 12:19 PM IST

    A day after winning in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, and Manipur, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has moved his attention to poll-bound Gujarat, holding a massive roadshow in Ahmedabad on Friday. Prime Minister Modi is in Gujarat for a two-day visit and did a roadshow from the Ahmedabad airport to the Gujarat BJP headquarters. At roughly 4 pm, the Prime Minister will also speak at the Gujarat Panchayat Mahasammelan.

    On Saturday, as the Chief Guest, Prime Minister Modi will deliver the RRU's inaugural Convocation speech, and at 6:30 pm, he will proclaim open the 11th Khel Mahakumbh and offer an address on occasion. He will also meet with party leaders before addressing over 100,000 village, taluka, and district panchayat members in Ahmedabad.

     

    It is worth noting that the Gujarat assembly's term expires on January 8, 2019, and the state is set to hold elections in December. During his two-day visit, the prime minister will also open the 'Khel Mahakumbh' sporting event at a stadium in Ahmedabad, as well as address the first convocation of Rashtriya Raksha University, which is located at Lavad in Gandhinagar district.

    Elections are also scheduled for early next year in Meghalaya, Nagaland, and Tripura, where the BJP or coalition partners are in power.
    Earlier on Thursday, the BJP became the first party in over 30 years to be re-elected for a second term in Uttar Pradesh, as well as in Uttarakhand, Manipur, and Goa.

