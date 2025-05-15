2 4

Government Employees

Disappointed with the 2% DA hike for the January-June cycle, over 1.2 crore central government employees and pensioners are expecting a higher hike in the main allowance for the July-December cycle, which will be the last DA hike scheduled under the 7th Pay Commission. The 7th Pay Commission will end its tenure on December 31, 2025, paving the way for the implementation of the 8th Pay Commission. However, considering the current progress, it is highly unlikely that the recommendations of the 8th Pay Commission will be implemented from January 2026, as previously anticipated. The CPI-IW data for March 2025 raised hopes for a higher DA hike in the next July review.