Thousands lose jobs as tech companies cut workforce in 2025
National and international tech companies are experiencing alarming job cuts. Thousands have been laid off in just the first half of this year. The numbers are shocking. But what's the reason behind these job cuts?
| Published : May 15 2025, 10:12 AM
2 Min read
Share this Photo Gallery
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
16
Layoffs:
Artificial Intelligence is revolutionizing modern technology, impacting all sectors, especially tech. AI's rapid advancement makes it more efficient than human employees, leading tech giants to adopt it, developing and utilizing their own AI. This reduces the need for human employees, resulting in increased layoffs. In the first half of 2025, job cuts rocked the tech industry. Layoffs.fyi reported over 53,100 layoffs in 126 tech companies in the first five months. The impact of AI is expected to continue, leading to more job cuts.
26
Intel
American chip maker Intel leads the layoff list, reportedly planning to cut 20% of its workforce, impacting thousands. Intel has already laid off 15,000 employees. Northvolt, a European battery maker, also announced significant job cuts, laying off about 2800 employees in late March, following a previously announced 1600 layoffs in September.
36
Microsoft
Microsoft laid off around 6,000 employees (3% of its global workforce) to strengthen its AI business in 2025. The company stated these cuts were part of restructuring to enhance its position in the AI field.
46
Meta
Meta, under Mark Zuckerberg, has also laid off around 4,000 employees this year, according to layoffs.
56
Google introduced a voluntary retirement plan in the US early this year and reportedly laid off employees across departments in February. In mid-April, Google laid off hundreds in its Platforms and Devices unit, aiming to streamline operations.
66
Dell
Dell (12,000), PwC (1,500), HP (2,000), Salesforce (1,000), and Clara (700) also experienced AI-influenced layoffs. Chegg (22%) and Duolingo (10%) also reduced their workforce. Layoffs continue at IBM. These cuts raise concerns about job security in tech. 2025 data reveals ongoing instability for tech employees. The AI impact is significant, causing anxiety among tech workers.
Top Stories