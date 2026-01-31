- Home
Bhopal Weather LATEST Update: On January 31, 2026, Bhopal is expected to get some relief from the cold, with sunshine and clear weather. Find out today's complete weather update and the forecast for the start of February
Image Credit : Getty
Bhopal Weather
On Jan 31, 2026, Bhopal will feel some relief from the cold. According to the IMD, the min temp could be 11-14°C and the max could reach 24-28°C. Light fog in the morning, but it will get sunny.
Image Credit : Getty
Minimum Temperature
On Jan 30, Bhopal's min temp was 11°C and max was 24°C. On Jan 31, temps in Central India may rise by 2-3 degrees. Light fog until 8-9 AM, but visibility will be normal. Winds will be light.
Image Credit : Getty
January 31
On Jan 31, the weather in Bhopal and nearby areas will be dry. There's no chance of rain, and it will be sunny all day. The average max temp in January was around 26°C and min 14°C. Humidity will be 40-60%.
Image Credit : Getty
AQI
Bhopal's AQI is between 100-150, in the 'moderate' category. Sunshine will slightly reduce pollution levels. Light warm clothes will be enough. Normal caution is advised while driving.
Image Credit : Getty
February
February will start in Bhopal with sunshine and clear weather. On Feb 1, temps could be between 15-28°C. The sky will be clear on Feb 2 as well. For the latest updates, visit mausam.imd.gov.in.
