Bhopal Weather LATEST Update: How Cold Will It Get? Check Forecast Here
Bhopal Weather LATEST Update: How cold will it be in Bhopal on January 24, 2026? Will fog cause trouble and what will the air quality be like? Read the full weather report here
Winter
On January 24, 2026, winter will be in full swing in Bhopal. The cold has intensified again in the last week of January. The minimum temperature may range from 10-12°C, with a maximum of 22-25°C. Light fog in the morning and evening will make it feel colder.
Post Makar Sankranti
Current weather trends show that the cold has picked up again in Bhopal after Makar Sankranti. Four active weather systems have caused a drop in temperature. The minimum temperature has recently hit 10.2°C and is expected to stay around that level until January 24. Winds will be 10-12 km/h with 70-80% humidity.
January 24
On Jan 24, around 8 AM, the temperature will be about 12°C with light fog affecting visibility. By 2 PM, sunshine will raise it to 23°C with clear skies. After 6 PM, it will get chilly again, around 15°C. By 10 PM, the temperature could drop to 11°C, making the cold wind noticeable.
Cold Wave
Typically, Bhopal's January max temp is 26°C and min is 14°C, but in 2026, it's lower due to a cold wave. The good news is no rain is expected, with about 11.8 hours of sunshine. However, the AQI is a concern at around 171, which is unhealthy. It's best to avoid spending too much time outdoors.
January 25
People are advised to wear warm clothes and be cautious in the mornings and evenings. Drivers should go slow due to fog. The cold can worsen joint pain, so the elderly need extra care. The weather will be clear on Jan 25, with sunshine and a slight temperature rise expected on Jan 26, Republic Day.
