Bhopal Weather LATEST Update: Sunny Skies, Mild Temperatures Forecast; Check Here
Bhopal Weather LATEST Update: On January 19, Bhopal will have sunshine and light clouds. Is the cold slowly saying goodbye here? Find out what the weather will be like in Bhopal today, with a detailed update
Bhopal Weather
On January 19, 2026, Bhopal's weather will be totally normal and comfy. The Met department says there might be light clouds, but no chance of rain. It'll be sunny during the day with temps hitting around 28°C, while nights will stay a bit chilly.
Temperature
Around 7 AM, Bhopal will have light sun with temps near 18 degrees. By 1 PM, the temperature will peak at 27-28 degrees. After 6 PM, the weather will get pleasant again, dropping to around 22 degrees. The sky will be clear at night, with a low of 12-14 degrees.
Bhopal Weather
At 8 AM, Bhopal will be sunny with temps around 20 degrees. The sky will be clear until 2 PM, feeling a bit warm. Light clouds might appear in the evening, but the weather will stay pleasant. Around 11 PM, the wind will be calm, and the temp will drop to 13 degrees. Fog is unlikely, and air quality will be moderate.
Forecast
On Jan 17, Bhopal's max temp was 28 and min was 12 degrees. The weather was similar on Jan 18. Temps will be stable on Jan 19, but on Jan 20, they might dip to a max of 27 and min of 11. Some parts of MP might see a mild cold wave, but Bhopal's weather will stay dry.
Sunny
The sun might be a bit strong, so drinking more water is a good idea. With a moderate UV index, light sunscreen could be useful. It's best to wear light woolens at night to stay warm. The clear weather makes it a great day to visit Upper Lake and nearby tourist spots. Overall, January 19 will be a normal, relaxing day in Bhopal.
