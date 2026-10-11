Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Sunday condemned the alleged entry of Delhi Police personnel into Gurdwara Bangla Sahib, accusing them of disrespecting the Sikh shrine during police action against protesters in the national capital. In his social media post, Mann accused the police of displaying a 'Taliban-like attitude' and violating the sanctity of the religious institution. He said gurdwaras have traditionally offered shelter to people in need and argued that protesters who entered the premises should have been given refuge.

He post X read: "I strongly condemn in the harshest terms the BJP's police forcibly entering Gurdwara Sri Bangla Sahib in Delhi yesterday... History bears witness that the Guru's abode always keeps its doors open to provide shelter to the needy... If the youth of this country protesting yesterday had entered there, the principle of the Guru's house is that the sevadars would grant them shelter...

The BJP's Delhi police, with their Taliban-like attitude, entered Gurdwara Sahib bareheaded and wearing boots on their feet, and the dignity of the Guru's house was trampled by them... The Sikh community will never forgive the BJP for this shameful act…"

ਕੱਲ੍ਹ ਦਿੱਲੀ ਵਿੱਖੇ ਗੁਰਦੁਆਰਾ ਸ੍ਰੀ ਬੰਗਲਾ ਸਾਹਿਬ ਵਿੱਚ ਬੀਜੇਪੀ ਦੀ ਪੁਲਿਸ ਵੱਲੋਂ ਜਬਰਨ ਦਾਖਲ ਹੋਣ ਦੀ ਸਖ਼ਤ ਸ਼ਬਦਾਂ ਵਿੱਚ ਨਿੰਦਾ ਕਰਦਾ ਹਾਂ... ਇਤਿਹਾਸ ਗਵਾਹ ਹੈ ਕਿ ਗੁਰੂ ਘਰ ਤਾਂ ਜ਼ਰੂਰਤਮੰਦਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਸ਼ਰਨ ਦੇਣ ਲਈ ਆਪਣੇ ਦਰਵਾਜ਼ੇ ਹਮੇਸ਼ਾ ਖੁੱਲ੍ਹੇ ਰੱਖਦੇ ਨੇ...ਜੇ ਕੱਲ੍ਹ ਪ੍ਰੋਟੈਸਟ ਕਰ ਰਹੇ ਇਸ ਦੇਸ਼ ਦੇ ਨੌਜਵਾਨ ਓਥੇ ਦਾਖਲ ਹੋ ਗਏ ਤਾਂ ਗੁਰੂ ਘਰ ਦਾ ਸਿਧਾਂਤ ਹੈ ਕਿ ਸੇਵਾਦਾਰ ਉਹਨਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਸ਼ਰਨ ਦੇਣ... ਤਾਲਿਬਾਨੀ ਰਵੱਈਏ ਵਾਲੀ ਬੀਜੇਪੀ ਦੀ ਦਿੱਲੀ ਪੁਲਿਸ ਨੰਗੇ ਸਿਰ ਤੇ ਪੈਰਾਂ 'ਚ ਬੂਟ ਪਾ ਕੇ ਗੁਰਦੁਆਰਾ ਸਾਹਿਬ ਵਿੱਚ ਦਾਖਲ ਹੋਈ ਤੇ ਉਹਨਾਂ ਵੱਲੋਂ ਗੁਰੂ ਘਰ ਦੀ ਮਰਿਯਾਦਾ ਨੂੰ ਰੋਲਿਆ ਗਿਆ... ਸਿੱਖ ਕੌਮ ਇਸ ਸ਼ਰਮਨਾਕ ਹਰਕਤ ਲਈ ਬੀਜੇਪੀ ਨੂੰ ਕਦੇ ਵੀ ਮੁਆਫ਼ ਨਹੀਂ ਕਰੇਗੀ... — Bhagwant Mann (@BhagwantMann) October 11, 2026

The controversy erupted after a video showing police personnel inside the gurdwara premises circulated on social media.

Modi, as PM, is an embarrassment to India. Never has this country seen a bigger coward and bully. — Abhijeet Dipke (@abhijeet_dipke) October 11, 2026

Delhi Police rejected the allegations surrounding the footage, claiming it was being shared with malicious intent and announcing that legal action would be initiated.

However, strongly criticising the incident, Mann accused the BJP-led police administration in Delhi of disrespecting the religious institution.

He said the doors of the Guru's house had historically remained open to those seeking shelter. Referring to the protesters who reportedly entered the premises while facing police action, Mann said the principle of the gurdwara was to provide them with refuge.

The Punjab Chief Minister also objected to the alleged presence of police personnel wearing shoes and without their heads covered inside the premises.

Mann said the Sikh community would not forgive the BJP for what he described as a shameful act. His remarks added a political dimension to the dispute over the police presence at the prominent Sikh shrine.