Defence entrepreneur Sahil Luthra has filed a police complaint reporting persistent death threats and extortion attempts, allegedly from gangster Rohit Godara, requesting urgent protection and a thorough investigation into the security breach.

Sahil Luthra Seeks Police Security After Fresh Extortion Threats

New Delhi [India], November 13 (ANI): Defence entrepreneur Sahil Luthra has filed a complaint with the Delhi police alleging repeated death threats and attempts at extortion, with the latest threat allegedly coming from gangster Rohit Godara. Delhi-based businessman Sahil Luthra, founder and Managing Director of Vijyan Trishul Defence Solution (VTDS) Private Limited has submitted a complaint to the SHO of Chanakyapuri Police Station on November 12, seeking immediate police protection and investigation.

In his complaint, Luthra alleged that he received a fresh threat on November 11 at around 8:03 PM. He claimed that he has been facing repeated extortion attempts and threats since 2024. Luthra has also alleged that he is being surveilled, and there is an alleged leak of confidential information too, seeking an investigation into the matter. The complaint refers to an earlier FIR (No. 120/2025), registered at Chanakyapuri Police Station on October 17, 2025, in connection with the alleged threats and extortion attempts. The businessman has urged Delhi Police to take immediate action, ensure his safety and investigate the alleged involvement of the gangster and other persons. Further details of the alleged threat and police action are awaited. Earlier in June, Luthra had alleged a conspiracy to extort Rs 10 crore from him, with repeated threats being recieved through WhatsApp calls and chats from international gangs. He alleged that he received threatening calls and chats in August-September 2025 and again in June 2026. In August, Delhi's Patiala House court granted regular bail to Gurpinder Singh, accused in a case linked to the alleged conspiracy. Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) Animesh Kumar granted bail to Gurpinder Singh subject to furnishing of a bail bond of Rs 50,000 with a surety in the like amount. While granting bail, the court said that although the allegations against the applicant are serious in nature, it cannot be ignored that his custodial interrogation is not otherwise required. (ANI)