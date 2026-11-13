Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders Anil Desai and Arvind Sawant have accused the Centre of stalling the Women's Reservation Bill by linking it to a contentious delimitation exercise, questioning the government's intent to implement the 2023 legislation.

Shiv Sena (UBT) Criticizes Centre Over Women's Reservation

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 13 (ANI): Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Anil Desai has questioned the Centre's approach towards the implementation of women's reservation, accusing the government of deliberately delaying and stalling the process despite the Opposition's "unanimous" demand for its full implementation by 2029.

Speaking to reporters on the issue, Anil Desai on Thursday said there was no reason for anyone to object to women's reservation and alleged that those harbouring ulterior motives or pursuing a different agenda were responsible for repeatedly stalling the process, which, he said, affected the public and women in particular.

"There is no reason for anyone to object to this. Those who harbour ulterior motives or hold a different agenda are the ones constantly stalling and delaying the process; they alone are responsible for this charade being played out, a charade that affects the public, and specifically women. We, the entire opposition, have spoken unanimously, both inside and outside Parliament, demanding that this be implemented fully by 2029. But there is no real intention to do so; had there been, it would have been done long ago," Desai said.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Arvind Sawant questioned the framing of the issue as women's reservation, pointing out that the legislation had already been passed in 2023. He alleged that the government's intention was to implement delimitation. "The law was passed in 2023. Why do you use the term women's reservation? That was passed a long time ago. This is not 'women's reservation.' They intend to implement delimitation..." Sawant said.