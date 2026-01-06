- Home
Bengaluru experiences clear skies today with 26°C max and 15°C min. North Interior Karnataka is expected to see a gradual drop in minimum temperatures over the next 5 days. Fog likely in some areas early morning.
Bengaluru Weather: Clear Skies and Mild Temperatures
Bengaluru is experiencing clear skies with a temperature of 19°C and humidity at 60%, accompanied by winds blowing at 20.9 km/h.
The Air Quality Index (AQI) ranges between 60 and 170, indicating poor air quality. Residents are advised to take necessary precautions, especially those sensitive to pollution.
Local Forecast for Next 24 Hours
For the next 24 hours, Bengaluru and surrounding neighbourhoods can expect mainly clear skies. Early morning fog or mist is likely in some areas.
The maximum temperature is forecast to reach around 26°C, while the minimum is expected to drop to 15°C, providing mild but comfortable conditions.
Outlook for the Next 48 Hours
The weather pattern will remain largely unchanged over the next 48 hours, with clear skies prevailing. Morning fog or mist may continue in isolated areas.
Temperatures are expected to remain consistent, with highs of around 26°C and lows near 15°C, maintaining similar conditions as the previous day.
Regional Temperature Trends in Karnataka
Across Karnataka, Dharwad recorded the lowest minimum temperature of 12.4°C in the plains. Over the next five days, North Interior Karnataka is likely to see a gradual fall in minimum temperatures by 2–3°C.
Coastal Karnataka and South Interior Karnataka, however, will experience little change, with minimum temperatures showing a slight declining trend.
