Bengaluru is set to experience a milder start to the New Year, gradually moving away from the recent spell of chilly mornings.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) and Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC), minimum temperatures are currently above seasonal averages, ranging between 13°C and 18°C.

Early morning fog or mist may linger in some pockets, but nights are expected to become warmer in the coming days.