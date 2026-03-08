Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi hit out at Mamata Banerjee over arrangements for President Murmu's visit to a Santal conference, calling it an insult to Dalits and tribals. He vowed to give a "befitting reply" and "avenge" the insult.

Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi hit out at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over the controversy surrounding arrangements during President Droupadi Murmu's visit to the International Santal Conference in Siliguri, alleging that the incident amounted to an insult to the highest constitutional office. In a post on X, Manjhi wrote that the remarks and developments linked to the President's visit had hurt the sentiments of Dalits and tribals across the country.

"Mamata Didi, I admit we are weak, but not so weak that you would comment on our family's honour, our country's pride, Her Excellency @rashtrapatibhvn, and we would remain silent. We will give a befitting reply. Every Dalit and tribal in the country will avenge the insult to Her Excellency Draupadi Murmu. We will take revenge, we will change, Mamata's government. "Abu Dishum, Abu Raj, Mamata Raj Tundu Jana" Jai Johar... Jai Birsa," Manjhi said. ममता दीदी माना कि हम कमजोर हैं,पर इतने भी कमजोर नहीं हैं कि आप हमारे परिवार के सम्मान,हमारे देश की आन-बान-शान महामहिम @rashtrapatibhvn जी पर टिप्पणी करेंगीं और हम ख़ामोश रहेंगें। करारा जवाब मिलेगा,देश का हर दलित-आदिवासी महामहिम द्रोपदी मुरमू जी के अपमान का बदला लेगा। “बदला लेगें,… — Jitan Ram Manjhi (@jitanrmanjhi) March 7, 2026

What Triggered the Controversy?

The remarks came after President Murmu expressed disappointment regarding arrangements at the 9th International Santal Conference in Darjeeling, stating that the venue made it difficult for many members of the Santal community to attend the event. She also noted the absence of the West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC ministers during her visit, triggering a major political debate.

Widespread Political Condemnation

Reacting strongly to the developments, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi said the situation had deeply saddened people in Odisha and members of the tribal community across India. In his statement on X, Majhi said the denial of permission for the International Santhal Conclave and the shifting of venues could not be dismissed as mere logistical issues.

"Such actions raise serious concerns when an event where the Hon'ble President herself was to attend as Chief Guest faces such disruptions. This occasion was meant to celebrate the rich heritage and identity of the Santhal community and should have been treated with dignity and respect," Majhi said. He added that President Murmu, who rose from Rairangpur to Rashtrapati Bhavan, symbolises the aspirations of millions of tribal citizens and that any act diminishing the significance of such gatherings reflects a lack of sensitivity toward tribal communities. The recent developments in Siliguri during the visit of our Hon’ble President, Smt. Droupadi Murmu Ji, have deeply saddened the people of Odisha and the entire tribal community across India. The denial of permission for the International Santhal Conclave and the abrupt shifting… — Mohan Charan Majhi (@MohanMOdisha) March 7, 2026

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan also criticised the arrangements made during the President's visit, saying the situation reflected an "unfortunate lapse in administrative sensitivity". Pradhan said it was concerning that the President herself had to express anguish over the arrangements.

"When the President is compelled to express disappointment over the arrangements made, it raises serious questions about the conduct and preparedness of the authorities responsible. The sanctity of constitutional offices must remain above politics," he said, adding that occasions meant to honour tribal communities should be organised with care and proper coordination. The concerns expressed by Hon’ble President Droupadi Murmu ji @rashtrapatibhvn during her visit to Darjeeling reflect a deeply unfortunate lapse in administrative sensitivity and respect for the highest constitutional office of the country. When the President herself is compelled… https://t.co/GbbIRZjPsd — Dharmendra Pradhan (@dpradhanbjp) March 7, 2026

Meanwhile, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury emphasised that the dignity of the President's office must be respected irrespective of political differences. Speaking on the controversy, Chowdhury said, "She is sitting in the highest position as the President of India, and that must be respected for the very position she holds."

The issue has sparked a major political confrontation, with several BJP leaders accusing the West Bengal government of insulting the President and tribal communities, while the state government has denied any protocol lapse. CM Mamata Banerjee maintained that the event was organised by a private body and claimed that the BJP was politicising the matter. (ANI)