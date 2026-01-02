- Home
- India
- Bengaluru Weather Alert Today: Partly Cloudy Skies in City, Light Rain Forecast in Some Parts of Karnataka
Bengaluru Weather Alert Today: Partly Cloudy Skies in City, Light Rain Forecast in Some Parts of Karnataka
Bengaluru starts the New Year warm with partly cloudy skies and a minimum of 19.9°C. Patchy rain expected in parts of Karnataka as Active Northeast Monsoon influences the region. Maximum temperature reaches 26.4°C with moderate humidity and winds.
Warm Start to the New Year Across Bengaluru
Bengaluru began the New Year on a warm note as no station across the State recorded temperatures below 10°C last night. The minimum temperature in the city was 19.9°C, which is 2.8°C above normal.
Cloud cover throughout the day kept the maximum temperature at a comfortable 26.4°C.
Active Northeast Monsoon (NEM) conditions are influencing the region, bringing patchy rain to parts of the State.
Warm Night Across Karnataka
Bidar recorded the lowest minimum temperature in the plains at 12.5°C, while Bengaluru witnessed a comparatively warmer night with 19.9°C.
The combination of humidity at 69% and winds at 20.2 km/h contributed to a mild and breezy night in the State.
Air quality remains a concern, with AQI values ranging between 100 and 200, indicating poor air quality in certain areas.
Patchy Rain Expected
Light rain is likely at isolated places over districts including Shivamogga, Chikkamagaluru, Hassan, Kodagu, Mysuru, Mandya, and Chamarajanagara.
Coastal Karnataka and North Interior Karnataka are expected to remain mostly dry, while South Interior districts like Ballari, Bengaluru (Urban and Rural), Chikkaballapura, Chitradurga, Davanagere, Kolar, Ramanagara, Tumakuru, and Vijayanagara are also likely to see dry weather.
Forecast for Bengaluru
Next 24 Hours: Partly cloudy skies are expected, gradually becoming generally cloudy towards evening and night. Occasional light rain may occur. Fog or mist is likely during early morning hours in some areas. Maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to hover around 26°C and 19°C, respectively.
Next 48 Hours: The sky will remain partly cloudy with early morning fog or mist in select areas. Temperatures are expected to remain consistent with maximums around 26°C and minimums near 19°C.
Stay updated with the Breaking News Today and Latest News from across India and around the world. Get real-time updates, in-depth analysis, and comprehensive coverage of India News, World News, Indian Defence News, Kerala News, and Karnataka News. From politics to current affairs, follow every major story as it unfolds. Get real-time updates from IMDon major cities weather forecasts, including Rain alerts, Cyclonewarnings, and temperature trends. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for accurate and timely news updates anytime, anywhere.