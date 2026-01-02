Bengaluru began the New Year on a warm note as no station across the State recorded temperatures below 10°C last night. The minimum temperature in the city was 19.9°C, which is 2.8°C above normal.

Cloud cover throughout the day kept the maximum temperature at a comfortable 26.4°C.

Active Northeast Monsoon (NEM) conditions are influencing the region, bringing patchy rain to parts of the State.