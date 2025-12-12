Madhya Pradesh has become completely Naxal-free, CM Mohan Yadav announced after the last two rebels surrendered in Balaghat. He credited PM Modi and Amit Shah for the success, calling it a 'golden chapter' in the state's history.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has said that the state has now become completely free from Naxal violence and it shall be recorded as a golden chapter in the state's history. The announcement came after the last two remaining Naxals in Balaghat district Deepak Uike and Rohit surrendered in the virtual presence of the Chief Minister on Thursday.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

CM Yadav credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership and Union Home Minister Amit Shah's guidance for the success, stating that the nation remains secure under their direction.

A 'Golden Chapter' in State History

"Due to the strong resolve of PM Modi and the guidance of Union Minister Shah to eliminate Naxalism from the country by January 2026, Madhya Pradesh has now become completely free from Naxal violence. Owing to the indomitable courage and sacrifices of police officers and personnel, the final farewell to 'Lal Salaam' was given in Balaghat on December 11. It shall be recorded as a golden chapter in the history of Madhya Pradesh," CM Yadav said.

Wider Anti-Naxal Success

The CM noted that in just 42 days, a total of 42 Naxalites carrying a combined bounty of Rs 7.75 crore surrendered across the Madhya Pradesh-Maharashtra-Chhattisgarh (MMC) Zone. He stressed that with the coordinated efforts of Central Armed Forces and the brave personnel of Madhya Pradesh Police, the surrender of the last two Naxalites on December 11 made Madhya Pradesh completely Naxal-free.

The Chief Minister emphasised that 10 Naxalites were neutralised in 2025, while 13 surrendered, which is the highest in the past 21 years. With the surrender of the last two Naxalites today, all active Naxalite cadres in the state have been dismantled.

Official Confirmation from Balaghat Police

Meanwhile, IG (Balaghat range) Sanjay Kumar Singh told ANI, "After these two surrendered, Balaghat is Naxal-free and it is quite a good thing for this area. Though our campaign will continue so that this area should remain naxal-free. There was a reward of Rs 43 lakh on both of them, Rs 29 lakh on Deepak and Rs 14 lakh on Rohit. Madhya Pradesh has now become Naxal-free."

Homage to Sacrificed Personnel

CM Yadav also paid homage to all those who sacrificed their lives in the Naxal elimination campaign. A total of 38 police officers and personnel laid down their lives in this mission. He remembered and honoured the sacrifice of the officers.

Rehabilitation for Surrendered Naxals

Additionally, the Chief Minister said that Naxalites who surrender will be rehabilitated under the state's Surrender Policy, granting them an opportunity for a new, peaceful life. The state government is committed to ensuring their safety and extending all provisions mandated under the policy to help them reintegrate into the mainstream.

Commendations for Security Forces

Furthermore, CM Yadav congratulated all the Central Armed Forces, the police force and the field-level administration for their contribution to making Madhya Pradesh a Naxal-free state. (ANI)