Rahul Gandhi is chairing a Congress MP meeting to discuss Lok Sabha strategy. He continued his attack on Amit Shah, calling him 'nervous' for not answering questions. The BJP retaliated, accusing Gandhi of 'hit-and-run' tactics.

Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi is chairing a review meeting of Congress Lok Sabha MPs on Friday. The Congress has 99 MPs in the Lower House. The meeting is expected to discuss the ongoing proceedings in the house and the Congress response to various issues. Earlier on Thursday, Rahul Gandhi continued his attck on Home Minister Amit Shah after the later lambasted the Congress party in his speech during the election reform debate in the Lok Sabha.

Gandhi attacks 'nervous' Shah

Rahul Gandhi said that the Home Minister had not answered any of his questions directly. "Amit Shah ji was very nervous yesterday. He used the wrong language, his hands were trembling... He is under tremendous mental pressure. Everybody saw this yesterday. What I asked him, he did not answer directly. He gave no proof. I have directly challenged him to come on the ground and let us discuss all my press conferences in the Parliament. I got no answer," he claimed.

Another Congress MP Tanuj Punia also joined in the chorus saying, "The transparency that should have been there was not visible. What happened in Haryana, he did not answer the real questions, but instead accused the Congress. No answer was received for what is happening today."

BJP accuses LoP of 'hit-and-run tactics'

The BJP on the other hand accused the Congress and the Lok Sabha LoP of adopting Hit and Run tactics. Union Minister Giriraj Singh attacked the Congress MP saying, "Rahul Gandhi adopts a hit-and-run formula... When the Prime Minister and the Home Minister speak, he walks out, this is his democracy. He doesn't have the strength to listen to the truth. He felt bad after hearing what the Union Home Minister said yesterday. I believe that Rahul Gandhi will have to give up this habit... The entire Nehru family was thrown into disarray by the Home Minister's speech."

The 'vote chori' clash

On Wednesday, tensions in the Lok Sabha escalated when Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi engaged in a heated exchange over allegations of "vote chori".