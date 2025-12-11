Image Credit : Getty

The Meteorological Department has forecast rain in several parts of Karnataka, including Bengaluru. Cold conditions are expected to intensify during the early morning and evening hours.

The minimum temperature in the city has hovered around 16°C for the past week and may dip to nearly 12°C next week. However, officials clarified that Bengaluru will not be severely impacted.

The city is likely to witness foggy conditions today (Dec. 11) and tomorrow (Dec. 12). The maximum temperature is expected to be around 28°C, while the minimum temperature may remain close to 16°C.