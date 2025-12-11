Mumbai Police has warned people against online scammers by borrowing the Akshaye Khanna's viral FA9LA Song, which the internet simply can't get enough of.

Mumbai Police has once again mastered the art of blending pop-culture flavour with public safety messaging — this time by tapping into the viral fever of FA9LA, the addictive Bahraini rap track by Flipperachi. The police department shared a reel using the hit track, instantly catching the attention of netizens. The clip references the film’s standout moment — Akshaye Khanna’s character, Rehman Dakait, entering a tense meeting with a Baloch rebel leader while grooving with a sly smile to FA9LA — a scene that has taken the internet by storm.

But behind the swag lies a stern warning.

“Scammers enter your bank account the moment you overshare your data online. Don’t get ghayal against the Ghatak scammers. Stay alert online and verify before you trust,” Mumbai Police emphasised in its message, turning Bollywood charm into a cautionary tale.

The department captioned the post, “Be a ‘Dhurandhar’ against digital dacoits,” urging people to guard their financial details.

Notably, 'Digital arrest' is a growing form of cyber crime in which fraudsters pose as law enforcement officials or personnel of government agencies and intimidate victims through audio/video calls. They hold the victims hostage and put pressure on them to pay money.

Netizens are impressed with Mumbai Police's unique and creative blend. A user wrote, “Hahaha nailed the trend @mumbaipolice like always.”

Another user wrote, “And the award for best meme template goes to the lions of aamchi MUMBAI.”

Akshaye Khanna's Viral Dhurandhar Song With Bahraini Roots Became A Hit

The Internet simply cannot get enough of FA9LA, the entry song that plays when Akshaye Khanna's character Rehman Dakait in Dhurandhar goes to meet the Baloch rebel leader and is seen with an smile on his face while grooving to this addictive track.

FA9LA, is already dominating reels and trending charts.