The second phase of Kerala's local body elections saw significant voter turnout. IUML's PK Kunhalikutty predicted a UDF sweep, citing anti-government sentiment. CM Pinarayi Vijayan countered, expressing confidence in the LDF's performance.

Voters in Kerala exercised their franchise in the second phase of local body elections on Thursday. People were seen in large numbers casting votes in Malappuram Municipality Ward 37.

UDF Confident of Victory

The national General Secretary of the Indian Union Muslim League, PK Kunhalikutty, expressed confidence in the United Democratic Front (UDF) victory, stating that the party will definitely sweep Kerala this time. "We have very good hope that this time there will be UDF in Kerala. In these local body elections, UDF is going to win. Compared to the last local body elections, UDF will sweep Kerala. The main issue is the people's feelings against the government. People have really suffered. Sabarimala will also influence these elections," he said. The IUML has been an ally of the Congress-led UDF in the state for decades and is currently the second most prominent constituent of the alliance.

LDF Dismisses UDF Claims

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan cast his vote at a polling booth in Kannur's Cherikkal Junior Basic School today. "Even places considered UDF strongholds are accepting the LDF. The Sabarimala issue will not affect anything. The government took precise action. It has the full support of the believers. BJP and UDF are travelling in the same cart on this matter. Muslim masses have rejected Jamaat-e-Islami. The nation and the government stand with the survivor..." he said after casting his vote.

Election Details and Statistics

Meanwhile, the first phase of the local body elections across seven districts in Kerala took place on December 10 and recorded a voter turnout of 70.9 per cent. According to officials, district-wise figures showed Thiruvananthapuram at 67.4 per cent, Kollam at 70.36 per cent, Pathanamthitta at 66.78 per cent, Alappuzha at 73.76 per cent, Kottayam at 70.94 per cent, Idukki at 71.77 per cent, and Ernakulam topping the list at 74.58 per cent.

Polling was held from 7 am to 6 pm. Elections are being held in 1,199 of the state's 1,200 local bodies in two phases. The first phase of voting was completed on December 9, and today marks the second phase of polling on December 11. Counting of votes will take place on December 13.

The State Election Commission said on Sunday that 75,643 candidates are contesting for 23,576 wards across Kerala. The election is being held in two phases, covering 11,168 wards in the first phase and 12,408 wards in the second.

Officials said all arrangements, including the distribution of Electronic Voting Machines and polling materials, were completed in advance. Of the 1,199 local bodies in Kerala where elections are being held this year in two phases, 595 local bodies with 11,168 wards, 8,310 wards in 471 grama panchayats, 1,090 wards in 75 block panchayats, 164 wards in seven district panchayats, 1,371 wards in 39 municipalities and 233 wards in three Corporations- Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam and Kochi.