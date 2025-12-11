The Uttarakhand Cabinet approved increased compensation for land used for transmission lines, adopted the Jan Vishwas Ordinance to decriminalize minor offences, and introduced reforms in building bylaws and tourism development policies.

Several important decisions were taken in the Uttarakhand Cabinet meeting held on Wednesday under the chairmanship of Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. The Cabinet approved the proposal to adopt the guidelines and supplementary instructions issued by the Ministry of Power, Government of India, for resolving Right of Way (RoW) issues related to the construction of transmission lines. As a result, PITCUL will now provide fair compensation to landowners for the construction of inter-state transmission lines of 66 kV and above, ensuring the timely implementation of projects and settlement of RoW disputes.

Enhanced Compensation for Landowners

The compensation amount has been increased: the land falling directly under the four corners of the transmission tower and within a one-meter perimeter around it will now be compensated at twice the circle rate. For agricultural fields located below the transmission line, compensation will be provided at the applicable circle rate: 30% in rural areas, 45% in semi-urban areas, and 60% in urban areas. In cases where there is a significant difference between circle rates and market rates, a committee headed by the District Magistrate (or an authorized officer) will determine the compensation amount. A representative of the landowners will also be included as a member of this committee.

Jan Vishwas Ordinance to Decriminalize Offences

The Cabinet also approved the promulgation of the Uttarakhand Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Ordinance, 2025, in line with the guidelines issued by the Government of India. The ordinance aims to decriminalize minor offences, replace imprisonment provisions for minor/regulatory/relevant violations with monetary penalties, address small technical or procedural lapses through civil penalties and administrative action, and remove obsolete or unnecessary legal provisions. Where necessary, penalties have been increased or rationalized to ensure proportionality. Additionally, the Cabinet approved an automatic 10% increase in all fines/penalties every three years to maintain deterrence.

Reforms in Construction and Urban Planning

Incentives for Green Buildings

In the meeting chaired by the Chief Minister, the Cabinet approved additional FAR incentives for promoting green building standards in the construction of new buildings in the state, as per the guidelines under the Scheme for Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment (SASCI) 2025-26 issued by the Government of India.

Rationalization of Building Bylaws

The Cabinet also approved rationalization of the building construction and development bylaws applicable in the state under SASCI 2025-26. Amendments will be made to existing provisions related to road width, setbacks for commercial/office buildings, ground coverage and FAR, hotel height norms, ground coverage, and FAR for resorts and eco-resorts, access roads, and stilt parking height to ensure uniformity and practicality.

Boost for Tourism and Resort Development

To promote tourism development, the Cabinet decided that, similar to eco-resorts, agricultural land can now be used for constructing resorts without requiring land-use change. Additionally, the required access road width for resort construction has been reduced to 6 meters in hilly areas and 9 meters in plain areas.

New Rules for Planned Development

For the planned development of urban areas, ensuring integrated road networks, housing, and other facilities for all income groups, the Cabinet approved the promulgation of the Uttarakhand Town Planning Scheme (Implementation) Rules, 2025. The Cabinet also approved the Uttarakhand Land Pooling Scheme (Implementation) Rules, 2025, aimed at streamlining land acquisition without obstacles for organized urban development.

University-Level Faculty Recruitment

Additionally, the Cabinet approved a proposal that--similar to other universities--faculty recruitment at Uttarakhand Technical University will now be conducted at the university level instead of through the Public Service Commission. (ANI)