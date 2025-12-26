- Home
Kolkata Weather Update: No Relief From Cold! No Temperature Shift in South Bengal for 5 Days, North for 7
Kolkata Weather Update: No Relief From Cold! No Temperature Shift in South Bengal for 5 Days, North for 7
According to the Alipore Met Office, there won't be any significant temperature change in South Bengal for the next 5 days and in North Bengal for 7 days. Many South Bengal districts are colder than several places in North Bengal.
Winter's grip
The cold spell continues, making today the season's chilliest day. The Alipore Met Office says this weather will last, with no major temp changes for 5 days in the south and 7 in the north.
Today's temperature in Kolkata
Kolkata's minimum temperature today was 12.9°C, 1.6 degrees below normal, per the Alipore Met Office. Once again, South Bengal districts were colder than those in the north.
The state's coldest place
Darjeeling is the state's coldest spot at 4°C. In South Bengal, Sriniketan is the coldest, with the temperature dropping to 8°C, same as Alipurduar. Many districts are equally cold.
Winter's grip in western districts
Western districts are as cold as the north. Temps are dropping in Purulia, Bankura, and Birbhum. Panagarh is 10.6°C, Bardhaman 8.8°C, Suri 9°C. Coastal areas are also cooling down.
Forecast
No major temp change for 5 days in the south and 7 in the north. Temps might rise 1-2°C after. Light morning fog is expected for a few days. Sunny skies and north winds will follow.
South Bengal outdoes North Bengal
This winter, South Bengal is colder than North Bengal. For instance, Bankura is at 9°C while Kalimpong is over 10°C. The Met Office says no major temp changes are expected for now.
