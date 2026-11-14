Uttar Pradesh will launch EVM and VVPAT demonstration centres across all districts starting November 20. These centres aim to educate voters on election technology ahead of the 2027 Assembly polls under strict Election Commission guidelines.

EVM Demo Centres to Open Across Uttar Pradesh Ahead of 2027 Election

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 14 (ANI): Ahead of the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) demonstration centres will be set up across all districts of the state from November 20 to familiarise voters with the functioning of EVMs and Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) machines, Chief Electoral Officer Navdeep Rinwa said here on Saturday. The demonstration centres will be operational from November 20, 2026, until the notification for the Assembly elections is issued.

Voters will be able to visit these centres daily between 10 am and 5 pm to understand the voting process through practical demonstrations. According to an official press release, the centres will be established at the offices of District Election Officers in every district and at the headquarters of Returning Officers or tehsil headquarters in each Assembly constituency. Rinwa has directed all District Election Officers to organise EVM and VVPAT demonstrations, training sessions and voter awareness programmes in accordance with the provisions of the Election Commission of India's EVM Manual and the prescribed Standard Operating Procedure (SOP).

During the demonstrations, voters will be shown how the Ballot Unit, Control Unit and VVPAT function. They will also be able to see the paper slip printed by the VVPAT after a vote is cast. As per the Election Commission's guidelines, a maximum of 10 per cent of the total polling stations' strength in terms of First Level Checking (FLC)-OK EVMs and VVPATs will be used for training and awareness activities.

The machines selected for the purpose will be marked on the Election Management System (EMS). Representatives of recognised national and state-level political parties will be informed and allowed to remain present when the machines are taken out of the warehouses. The entire process will be videographed, and a list of machines used for training and awareness activities will also be shared with recognised political parties.

For demonstration purposes, sample ballot papers containing dummy candidates' names and dummy election symbols will be used in the Ballot Units. Corresponding dummy election symbols will also be uploaded to the VVPAT machines. The machines will be positioned in a manner that allows voters to clearly view the printed paper slips. The VVPAT machines will not be exposed to direct sunlight or intense lighting, such as halogen lights.

The CEO has also directed that all Control Units, Ballot Units and VVPAT machines taken out for training and awareness activities must carry yellow stickers marked 'Awareness and Training'. The same stickers will be affixed to their carrying cases. These machines can be used for both training and voter awareness programmes. A register will be maintained at every demonstration centre to record the number of visitors and the votes recorded in the EVMs during demonstrations each day. At the end of the daily demonstrations, the results stored in the Control Units will be cleared, while paper slips will be removed from the VVPAT drop boxes and destroyed using shredding machines through an officer nominated by the District Election Officer. The prescribed procedure will also be followed before demonstrations resume the following day.

The Election Commission's SOPs concerning the security, safe storage and maintenance of EVMs and VVPATs will be strictly followed. Machines earmarked for training and awareness activities will be stored separately in designated secure warehouses, away from EVMs meant for polling and FLC strong rooms. The warehouses will be equipped with CCTV cameras and guarded round-the-clock by at least half a section of police personnel. A duty roster will also be prepared, while an officer nominated by the District Election Officer will be responsible for opening and closing the warehouses and maintaining a logbook of the machines.

Rinwa has further directed officials to ensure adequate infrastructure at all demonstration centres, including banners, standees and signages that are clearly visible from all directions. Each centre will have an officer or staff member familiar with the functioning of EVMs and VVPATs to explain the process to voters and address their queries and concerns. The awareness programmes will also be publicised through print, electronic and social media platforms. District Election Officers and Returning Officers will supervise the activities daily and share photographs of the programmes through their official X handles and other social media platforms. Progress reports and information on the awareness activities will be submitted to the Chief Electoral Officer's office every week in the prescribed format. The CEO has directed all District Election Officers to complete the necessary arrangements in advance to ensure that the demonstration centres begin functioning smoothly across the state from November 20.